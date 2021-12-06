Masks will be required in Pitt County Schools until the end of the fall semester, the Board of Education decided Monday.
The board voted unanimously to make masks optional for spring semester, though some members wanted to end the mask mandate immediately.
More than 60 people turned out for the meeting, at least one carrying a sign protesting masks. Among 20 people who addressed the board, more than a dozen spoke regarding masks. Eight, including Alex Zsoldos, a father of two, said masks needed to be optional.
“We’ve been playing kick the can with this for too long,” he said. “Let the parents have a choice ... We’ve had counties all around us who have gone mask optional.”
Five speakers, including Jennifer Matthews, said mandates should continue for now. Matthews, a health professor at East Carolina University, said younger students who recently became eligible for the vaccine have not had sufficient time to be fully vaccinated.
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said masks needed to continue because high school students will have exams next week. Without the mandate, she said, they risk being quarantined and having to make up tests later.
District 4 representative Don Rhodes agreed.
“We only have nine more days before the break,” he said. “If we have a mass of quarantine for high school students, it’s a nightmare.”
District 6 representative Worth Forbes disagreed. Removing his face mask, he said, “This isn’t going to make a hill of beans.”
Forbes and District 9 representative Benjie Forrest moved to make masks optional immediately. When that motion failed, both supported ending the mandate in January.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said that Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail recommended the district make masks optional in the second semester.
According to the Weekly District Summary released Friday, Pitt County Schools had 19 cases of COVID-19 on campus from Nov. 26-Dec. 2. Twelve cases were reported in students and seven in staff members. This represents the largest number of cases in a single week since the Oct. 29-Nov. 4 reporting period and follows two weeks in which on-campus cases were in single digits.
According to the district’s live, real-time dashboard, as of 10:30 p.m. Monday, there were 117 active cases of COVID-19 in the district, with 999 quarantines.
The last day of classes before winter break is Dec. 17, and classes are scheduled to resume Jan. 5.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Jan. 3. There is a state requirement that local boards of education most revisit the issue of masks each month.