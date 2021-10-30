Supply chain disruptions and worker shortages have become a recipe for trouble for Pitt County Schools cafeterias that are scrambling to feed thousands of students a day.
Nutrition Services Director Gretchen Wilson told members of the Board of Education on Monday that shortages of some items are forcing cafeteria managers to change menus based on what foods are available.
“This year is the worst we’ve had with food,” she said. “It has really been dire on our menu planning, what parents are seeing, what kids get to choose from.”
Districts across the country are facing similar situations. Cafeteria woes caused by supply chain issues have made headlines in recent weeks as media outlets from “Good Morning America” to the New York Times have reported on shortages affecting the nation’s public schools.
In September, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $1.5 billion investment to provide assistance for schools to respond to supply-chain disruptions and feed students. It also has offered flexibility so that schools are not penalized for meeting certain requirements.
Last week’s observation of National School Lunch Week was billed as a celebration of resiliency throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Wilson said SYSCO Raleigh has not had to honor terms of its contract with the district due to “force mejeure,” a common clause that frees parties from liability or obligation under extraordinary circumstances.
“They can say due to COVID that they don’t have the labor to disperse or take in the trucks or their manufacturers aren’t getting the products to them, causing shortages,” she said. “So we’re really at their will with what prices of food (are) and the food is available.”
The district has seen a price increase of more than 60 percent on pouches of juice, a commonly used item. Dozens of other foods, including applesauce, chicken, corn, broccoli, lettuce, peaches, mixed fruit and corn dog nuggets, have gone up by 8 percent to 34 percent.
Other food items, including whole-grains and lactose-free milk, have been difficult to find at any price. Wilson said school nutrition staff members are left to find substitutes for numerous items that are unavailable.
“We might not be able to get broccoli or spinach,” she said. “We just can’t get the products in. … We’re fortunate to even have milk. There are districts that don’t.”
Foods are not the only hard-to-acquire items. A shortage of plastic flatware has prompted PCS cafeterias to remove cereal from the breakfast menu and to try to serve one or two lunches a week that do not require utensils.
When supplies are available, Wilson said, delivery has presented another challenge. She estimates that the district spent more than $5,000 last month paying school nutrition workers to remain on campus to receive food deliveries after their regular shifts ended. Before the pandemic, she said, deliveries were completed during the school day.
“Most of my staff has second jobs and they need to be out of there by 4 o’clock,” Wilson said. “They have been there until 8 or 9, 10 o’clock taking the deliveries, so it’s been a lot on the staff.”
In one instance, Wilson told the board, SYSCO declined to receive trucks from Butner that were delivering USDA commodities bound for Greenville.
“They couldn’t take them in because they didn’t have people to take a delivery,” she explained. “Two weeks ago when we found this out, we went ahead and got Butner to bring food directly here.”
But having pay staff to unload 288 cases of green beans, apples, orange juice and cups of mixed berries cost nearly 10 times the $475 fee that SYSCO traditionally charged for delivery, Wilson said.
The extra duties come at a time when School Nutrition Services is dealing with its own labor shortage. Wilson told school board members that her staff is short by about 20 workers daily, with openings that include a full-time dietitian supervisor.
The district has offered bonus pay to new hires and returning staff to retain employees. Wilson said that about half of the 35 kitchens in the district have had one or more staff members out at a time due to COVID-19.
School board Chairwoman Melinda Fagundus said many people are not aware of the issues school districts continue to face as a result of the virus.
“It’s a trickle effect all the way down,” she said. “It’s not just one issue.”
Capital crunch
Director of Facilities Aaron Errickson told the board Monday that supply issues and price increases are also affecting capital projects.
Errickson and Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson presented a 10-year capital forecast for the district including $272 million in additions, renovations and improvements.
“Because of what’s going on in the industry, all these prices went up 35 percent,” Errickson said. In response to a question from District 9 representative Benjie Forrest, he added the district took inflation into consideration in its cost estimates.
The 10-year list outlines a host of needs at more than two dozen schools across the district. The largest expenditure proposed for 2022-23 would be a $24.2 million addition and renovation at D.H. Conley High School.
For reoccurring capital funds requests, the district is projecting $2.1 million in expenses in fiscal year 2022-23, compared to $1.3 million in the current year. These expenses include painting, playground equipment, fire alarm replacement, lawn equipment and vehicle maintenance, tennis court and track repair and roofing replacements. Among new requests to be presented to the county is $260,000 to bring outdoor athletics facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Several of the other expenditures projected for 2022-23 would bring schools into compliance with N.C. House Bill 90. But Johnson said the district remains exempt from the class size requirements of the legislation because of its ongoing participation in the Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program.
The district recently received a $5.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education through the program, which primarily serves educators in high-need schools who raise student academic achievement and close the achievement gap between high- and low-performing students.