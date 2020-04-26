While they hoped for a different outcome, Pitt County parents and public school advocates said they were not surprised by a decision to keep school doors closed and continue remote learning through the end of the year.
Despite the disappointment, one parent said Friday’s announcement at least brought some certainty to her children’s lives.
“I think in some ways they were thankful for the news because it provides a known, and the unknown has been very unsettling, and now they know completely what to expect,” said Kylene Dibble, a mother of two elementary school students and executive director of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County.
“For a month they haven’t known if they would or would not go back to school. They are sad, they are really missing their teachers and friends, but there is a sense of security in knowing what happens next,” Dibble said.
Gov. Roy Cooper and state education leaders announced Friday that the state’s K-12 public schools will continue remote learning through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
State public health officials are developing safety guidelines for schools to follow when classes are able to convene in person, Cooper said. Officials also are developing guidance for summer camps and other groups that use school facilities.
Schools will need to continue to provide nutrition programs now and into the summer, Cooper said.
Any reopening plan should include a proposal for getting students back on track, especially those who have not been able to access remote learning or were already behind when schools closed to in-person instruction, he said.
Betsy Flanagan, chairwoman of Pitt County Board of Education, said she knew classrooms wouldn’t reopen when she heard Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen lay out the metrics for ending the state’s stay at home order on Thursday.
“Even though I knew that, it still stung,” Flanagan said. “The ideal instruction environment is in a classroom, with a teacher together with the students. Our teachers are highly trained to know how to reach different students and all their different learning styles. Although I think we’ve done a fantastic job with very quickly reinventing school to make it available locally, I don’t think anybody thinks that it is ideal.”
While some may view Friday’s announcement as a setback, Flanagan said everybody is experiencing setbacks during this period.
“We know parents are spending a lot of time managing at-home schooling in addition to the demands of daily life during this health crisis,” Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said. “We appreciate the efforts of our families to do their best to keep students engaged during this time. This has been a tremendous challenge for all of us.”
The State Board of Education on Thursday approved temporary guidelines for end of year grading and student promotion. It will remain the decision of the school principal and staff whether students can advance to the next grade, the board determined. Schools will primarily focus on retention cases that were already well underway prior to March 13 for reasons other than the impact COVID-19, according to the guidelines.
System administrators are working on plans to ensure students who have missed content this year will be served next year and what sort of programs can provide that knowledge, Lenker said.
“I think when you think about coming back to school next year you almost have to throw out the way you’ve always done things and be prepared to do things new and creatively,” Flanagan said.
“I am actually very, very excited that we are looking at completely new ways to plug the instruction gap that we know is being created during this time,” she said. “We know we have to engage as many students as possible to prevent students from sliding backward.”
Administrators also are working on plans to hold graduations for the Class of 2020, Lenker said. On Friday, J.H. Rose High School distributed caps and gowns to seniors.
Since school systems had to switch to remote learning, educators have struggled to determine how many students are without reliable internet access or devices that allow them to participate in online classes.
State Board of Education Chairman Eric Davis said a statewide survey determined 300,000 students would benefit from having a Chromebook or other device for remote learning.
“There are multiple parts,” Davis said. “There is connectivity to the internet, the access to the device and the skill to use the resources. But that is a fair estimate of the magnitude of the challenge we face in connecting our students in a reliable way to our teachers.”
To help students without home internet access, Cooper announced that AT&T and Duke Energy Foundation are providing 180 hot spots that will be placed in school buses. The buses will travel to areas that lack internet so students can turn in assignments, download materials, and connect with teachers.
When Cooper announced Thursday that the state’s stay at home order was extended until May 8 and there would be a three-phased approach to reopening businesses and community activities, some local and state elected leaders said the order shouldn’t be extended.
It was also suggested that restrictions should be immediately lifted in eastern North Carolina counties that have had fewer cases than the state’s larger cities.
“This virus does not respect county lines,” Cooper said Friday. “Many people may live in one county, work in another county, shop in another county. It’s important we have a floor of protection across our state for all the people. I think if we can continue to work to get to where we want to be on our indicators before we move into phase one, we can do that sooner than later.”
The governor also announced he will be submitting a $1.4 billion budget proposal that will use money from the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund to address public health and safety needs, continue operations for education and state government and assist small businesses and local governments.
State Budget Director Charlie Perusse said key investments from this proposal include:
- $75 million to support testing, tracing and trends analysis as well as have the personal protective equipment needed to help North Carolina move into Phase 1 of easing restrictions.
- $78 million for school nutrition to continue to serve as many as 500,000 meals a day to children who depend on these meals to meet basic nutrition needs typically met in school.
- $75 million for rural and under-served communities and health care providers that are particularly hard hit by COVID-19.
- $243 million for public schools to enhance remote learning and get ready for the next school year in a “new normal.” Funds are a joint request from DPI and the State Board of Education.
- $52 million to the UNC system and private colleges to help with remote learning and COVID-19 impacts.
- $300 million to assist local governments, distributed based partially on population and partially on acute need.
Perusse said his office has had three weeks of daily discussions with legislative leaders and state budget writers to develop a budget package that addresses the state’s needs stemming from the pandemic.
The budget will be presented when the General Assembly convenes on Tuesday.
Cooper said he expects the state House and Senate also will have their own budgets.