PCS transportation director

Richard Hutchinson

 PCS photo

A day after unveiling a proposal to extend bonuses to classified employees, including transportation workers, Pitt County Schools has announced an additional $1,500 sign-on bonus for bus mechanics and fuelers.

Selected applicants would be eligible to receive $1,000 when they are hired and another $500 in May 2023, according to a news release. In addition, a $500 finder’s fee would be awarded to employees who identify successful candidates.

