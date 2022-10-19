...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 31 possible.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene, Beaufort, Duplin,
Lenoir, Jones, Northern Craven and Inland Onslow Counties.
* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning.
For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

A day after unveiling a proposal to extend bonuses to classified employees, including transportation workers, Pitt County Schools has announced an additional $1,500 sign-on bonus for bus mechanics and fuelers.
Selected applicants would be eligible to receive $1,000 when they are hired and another $500 in May 2023, according to a news release. In addition, a $500 finder’s fee would be awarded to employees who identify successful candidates.
The sign-on bonus was not discussed at Monday’s Board of Education work session, which included presentations about a proposed $500 supplement for classified employees and up to $1,600 over the next two years for educators who complete training for a new literacy program. Both are expected to receive board approval next month.
A district spokesman said the funding required to provide a sign-on bonus for bus mechanics and fuelers is below the threshold of expenditures requiring school board approval. In the news release, the district described the bonuses as “an effort to seek hardworking and dependable individuals who are committed to serving students.”
The 12-month positions require a high school diploma or equivalency and a commercial driver’s license, as well as a background check and drug screening.
Tuesday’s announcement was the second in five days from the transportation division. On Oct. 14, Richard Hutchinson was announced as the new director of transportation. Patsy Hudson, former transportation director, will serve as assistant transportation director.
Hutchinson has most recently served on-campus administrative leadership roles for the past 14 years, which includes 10 within Pitt County Schools. His PCS tenure has encompassed facility and transportation oversight as an assistant principal at J.H. Rose High School beginning in 2012 and at Ayden-Grifton High School starting in 2016.
He is a graduate of Park University in Missouri and received his master’s in counselor education from East Carolina University. Hutchinson completed ECU’s school administration licensure program in 2010.