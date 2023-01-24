PCS Logo

To avoid violating state law, Pitt County Schools are likely to start later in August than most people want, officials said Monday.

Next month, the Board of Education is expected to approve a 2023-24 school calendar that would begin classes on Aug. 28, although the vast majority of people responding to a calendar survey said they would prefer an Aug. 16 start date.


