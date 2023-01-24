To avoid violating state law, Pitt County Schools are likely to start later in August than most people want, officials said Monday.
Next month, the Board of Education is expected to approve a 2023-24 school calendar that would begin classes on Aug. 28, although the vast majority of people responding to a calendar survey said they would prefer an Aug. 16 start date.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker told board members at Monday’s work session that local representatives are working on legislation that would waive the state’s start-date requirement for the local district, but it would have to win House and Senate approval. Without a waiver, he said, he could not recommend an earlier start date.
“We have evidence to show that this is what our community wants,” he said. “(But) I don’t think we could recommend breaking the law.”
At issue is a state law enacted in 2005 and amended in 2012 that requires traditional public schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. Lenker told the board in November that the district has pushed for an earlier school calendar for several years but had not been successful.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone said that more than 90 percent of the 3,267 people responding to a survey the district conducted late last year favored an earlier start to school. About 35 percent of those responding were parents, 30 percent were school staff members and 28 percent were students.
Rhone said those favoring an earlier start cited that ending the first semester before December’s holiday break would be better than the current calendar that requires students to take exams in January. In addition, the earlier calendar option would more closely align with the beginning of the semester at Pitt Community College, benefiting high school students who are enrolled at both.
Chairman Don Rhodes said that some 1,200 Pitt County Schools students also were enrolled at PCC last fall, with about 1,000 enrolled in community college classes during the current semester. Rhodes, who represents District 4, said he has sent an email message to N.C. Sen. President Pro Tem Phil Berger outlining reasons that the current start-date requirement should be waived.
Rhodes said the most consistent argument he hears for keeping the law in place is tourism, though he does not see that as a valid reason for the requirement.
“I don’t have a problem if we want to do a resolution (to give schools more flexibility),” he said. “Sooner or later it’s going to make a difference if we keep hounding them.”
District 1 representative Tracy Everette-Lenz said that parents, in addition to school officials, need to ask for change at the state level.
“We’re just nine members of a board, but I think our community needs to voice and advocate as well,” she said.
District 8 representative Melinda Fagundus agreed.
“Even if it’s just a simple email or phone call, they listen when their mailbox gets full,” she said, referring to members of the General Assembly.
District 7 representative Kelly Weaver said she was concerned that some parents who selected an earlier start date in the survey were not aware that the Aug. 16 date did not comply with state law.
Board vice chairwoman Amy Cole, who represents District 2, said that if the board is going to approve a calendar that goes against what most people want, it needs to be clear that state law forced the board’s hand.
District 6 representative Worth Forbes said that despite the support for an earlier start, school board members take an oath to uphold the law.
Rhodes said Union County Schools, one of the districts that has adopted a calendar that defies state law, is now facing a lawsuit.
About half a dozen counties have adopted such calendars, although Union is the largest.
“This is not a Pitt County question,” Lenker said. “There’s a lot of push to make this happen. ... If we work on it now, maybe we can can things in place for next year.”
If the later calendar is approved, school would begin the last Monday in August and end June 7, the first Friday in June. First semester exams would be administered in January after the Dec. 21 to Jan. 2 winter break. Spring break would be March 25-28, 2024, followed by additional days off on March 29 and April 1 around the Easter holiday.
The board is scheduled to vote on a calendar at its Feb. 6 meeting.