Pitt County Schools has been awarded a $5.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, the district has announced.
Seth Brown, the school’s director of educator support and leadership development, and Thomas Feller, director of professional learning and leadership development, told the Board of Education this week that the three-year grant will fund a second phase of the school district’s Recruit, Retain, Reward program.
Pitt County Schools is one of 22 districts nationwide to receive grant funding under the Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program. Two other North Carolina school districts, Winston-Salem/Forsyth and Iredell-Statesville, also received awards under the program, which primarily serves educators in high-need schools who raise student academic achievement and close the achievement gap between high- and low-performing students.
Twenty-seven of the 38 schools in the district currently qualify as “high-need” schools. Designated under the No Child Left Behind Act of 2001, high-need schools are those in which at least 30 percent of students comes from families with incomes below the poverty line or schools with high teacher turnover rates or with a high percentage of out-of-field teachers.
The grant will be used to fund “R3: Cultivating Exponential Leaders and Highly Effective Systems,” which includes the following objectives:
- Expand the Advanced Teaching Roles program to non-classroom based teachers and administrators and refine the district’s mentoring program.
- Better prepare principals and assistant principals for leadership roles.
- Implement a comprehensive professional learning plan
- Create an Office of Continuous Improvement and Program Effectiveness to support the district in identifying best practices.
- Provide resources and training designed to ensure student success.
“This is a big announcement,” Brown told the board. “It will really help us align professional learning throughout the district.”
Brown said the grant, which will focus primarily on school administrators, will allow the district to continue some efforts that it began under a five-year $16 million Teacher Incentive Fund Grant it received in 2016.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board:
- Approved contracts for $1.8 million in roofing replacements. Director of Facilities Aaron Errickson told the board that the contracts represent the first round of spending from the $4.8 million the county has allotted for roofing replacement projects. Replacements are scheduled for areas of Chicod, Grifton, J.H. Rose, Wahl-Coates Elementary and Wintergreen Intermediate schools.
- Approved a plan to spend about $220,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) funds for more than 250 picnic tables. The tables, made of steel with a PCV coating, are designed to create outdoor learning and dining areas for students. Errickson said that due to current supply-chain issues, the district expects it to take up to 18 weeks for the tables to arrive, so students will not be able to use them until spring.
Public hearing
The Board of Education will have a public hearing on a proposed election district realignment plan at 6 p.m. Monday at the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road. The redistricting being considered is for election districts and does not involve school attendance areas. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for people to view the plan. Maps of the existing voting districts and the proposed districts may also be viewed at https://bit.ly/PCS2021VoterPlan. A final board vote on the plan is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 1.