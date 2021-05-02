Projected increases in costs of salaries and benefits are prompting Pitt County Schools to seek more money from the county to operate next year.
The Pitt County Board of Education on Monday is expected to approve a proposed operating budget that seeks nearly $43 million in county appropriations, an increase of 4.3% over last year. If approved, it would be the largest increase in county allocation since 2016. Last year’s allocation increase was 1.5%. County appropriations make up 94.2% of the district’s operating budget revenue.
Of the $1.8 million in additional funding requests, about $1 million is based on fixed-cost increases, including a proposed 2.5 percent increase in local teacher and assistant principal salaries and a 2 percent increase in classified employee salaries. The school district also is projecting higher expenses in health insurance and employer retirement funding.
Gov. Roy Cooper in March proposed a 10% raise for teachers over the next two years as part of his state budget plan, which also included increasing pay for non-certified school personnel to a minimum of $15 an hour. But that plan is awaiting approval of the General Assembly, which failed to reach an agreement on a two-year budget in 2019.
“At this point, it (a salary increase) is just a projection,” Pitt County Schools Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett said, explaining that salary increases are dependent on the state approval.
“With the state budget, generally what the conference (of the House and Senate) comes up with is much more conservative for the teachers,” she said in an interview. “We just have to use the best information that we have in creating a proposal. In the last two years we’ve never even gotten a state budget. That does put us as a disadvantage, so we go on trend data and look at other LEAs (Local Education Agencies).”
Baggett, who presented the school district’s 2021-22 local budget proposal to the school board last month, said Pitt County Schools ranks 52nd in the state in terms of expense appropriations per student. According to statistics provided by the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, Pitt County Schools’ spent $1,737 per student in 2020, compared with a state average of $1,847. The top 50 school districts in the state averaged $2,517 per student.
Pitt County Schools’ budget proposal includes $781,815 in new money requests (see related story). Of that, $644,000 would fund an increase in local teacher supplements from 6 percent to 6.5 percent.
Teacher supplements
The last increase, which came in January 2020, brought teacher supplements from 5.25% to 6%.
“That’s always been a goal of the board to be more competitive with other counties,” Baggett said. “We’re just trying to become more competitive so it’s not enticing for them to drive to Wilson for an extra 2 percent.”
While Pitt County Schools provides higher teacher supplements than some surrounding counties, including Lenoir, Beaufort, Martin and Greene, it trails several other counties in eastern North Carolina. Craven, Edgecombe, Nash/Rocky Mount, Wayne and Wilson counties offer supplements ranging from 7% to 11.5%.
According to the nonprofit, nonpartisan coalition BEST NC, a handful of counties, including Caswell, Clay, Swain, Graham and Cherokee, offered no teacher supplements in 2019-20. But average teacher supplements in more urban areas, including Wake and Mecklenburg counties, averaged more than $8,500 a year, more than three-and-a-half times Pitt County Schools’ teacher supplement that year.
The North Carolina Association of Educators said last week that local supplements artificially inflate the state’s average salary for educators. The state is ranked 33rd in the nation in teacher pay for the 2019-20 school year in the National Education Association’s annual teacher salary rankings, with an average teacher salary of $54,150. But NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly told N.C. Policy Watch that without local supplements, North Carolina would rank near the bottom of the nation.
Capital projects
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker is expected to present the district’s proposed operating budget to the county’s Board of Commissioners on Thursday. Lenker in January presented to commissioners the district’s proposed capital budget, which included $30.5 million in projects.
The largest portion of those requests was $24.3 million to add about 50 elementary school classrooms by the 2024-25 school year.
Additional classroom space is needed at a half dozen area elementary schools to meet the requirements of House Bill 90, which mandates smaller class sizes for students in kindergarten through third grade.
The capital budget also includes more than $6 million in capital maintenance funds, of which $4.8 million is for roof replacement at two dozen of the district’s 38 schools.
That includes spending $1.3 million to replace 80 percent of the roof at J.H. Rose High School. For nine schools prioritized for roof replacement, the total cost would exceed $2.5 million.