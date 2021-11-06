Is critical race theory just another political diversion? A small yet vocal group of local and national conservatives have declared war on our educational system. First it was anti-masking. Then it was anti-vaccine. Now they have staged an assault on anything that attempts to portray the truth about racism. And these groups are all following a scripted playbook that will adapt anything as a tool that may frighten the dedicated parents of our school kids.
What is it about masking, vaccinations and CRT that has caused such passionate opposition to all three? Are they against the first two because they are ineffective? No! Masking and vaccinations along with other mitigating actions have proven to be highly effective in controlling the spread of COVID-19. Is this the first time that parents and students have been compelled to act due to public health concerns? No, there are many instances of involuntary participation in public heath requirements! Measles, mumps, smallpox and chickenpox, to name a few.
What about CRT? What is so reprehensible about an academic theory that postulates an explanation of the nature of institutions, the law, and how they are juxtaposed to create institutional racism? Several questions need be addressed: Do the opponents really understand CRT? Where in the “theory” can be found passages that would cause students to go home upset and crying, that challenge the values taught in the home, that assign accountability to todays students for the sins of their ancestral fathers? And the final question: Is this all a diversion? Is this just an attempt to whitewash the history of the evils of slavery, Jim Crow, slave-like farming (share cropping) and the subsequent racism that followed the preceding?
Even though CRT is not a part of the Pitt County School’s current curriculum, we cannot, and will not, allow our educational institutions to be turned into institutes for indoctrination of a false history, or an unfounded sense of patriotism. American history must be taught as it occurred: warts and all. Our children are resilient and of high character, and when taught how, and encouraged, to live the truth, they will do so. Then perhaps, we can all be reflected in the clause “all men are created equal.”
Willie Wilson is the education committee chairman with the Pitt County NAACP.