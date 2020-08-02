Funding equipment upgrades for the school system and discussing racism’s effect on health are two of the items on Monday’s 9 a.m. Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The session will be a virtual meeting that the public can view either on Suddenlink channel 13 or on the Pitt County YouTube channel.
During the budget writing period, Pitt County Schools sought funding for deferred capital purchases in the county’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget, which began July 1.
County staff recommended using part of its restricted sales tax revenue to fund the upgrades out of pocket, as opposed to seeking debt financing.
Funding the projects now takes advantage of competitive pricing brought on by COVID-19, according to a memorandum from Deputy County Manager/CFO Brian Barnett.
The memorandum said the projects will be completed over a three-year period. Use of the restricted sales tax funds shouldn’t affect the county’s fund balance.
It’s estimated the projects will cost $4,847,574. The projects are:
- Ayden Middle School paving: $275,000.
- School bus cameras: $1.5 million.
- Wahl Coates Elementary HVAC and electrical replacement: $637,000.
- Fire alarm replacements at Bethel School, Wellcome Middle, Wahl Coates Elementary, and Falkland Elementary: $725,000.
- Fire alarm system upgrades at Ayden-Grifton, Farmville Central and J.H. Rose high schools and Wintergreen Intermediate: $425,000.
- Camera system upgrades at various schools: nearly $1.3 million.
The racism and public health question stems from a request Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin McLawhorn made in July to adopt a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis.
At the time the board split 4-4 on the vote because Commissioner Lauren White didn’t participate in the meeting.
Commissioner Tom Coulson didn’t like the model resolution from Mecklenburg County, calling it divisive and saying it didn’t recognize local data.
His proposal to have a committee write a proclamation failed, so staff was directed to write a resolution using input from the commissioners.
County Manager Scott Elliott said in a memorandum that not all the commissioners’ input was used.
“Only language that supported the original intent and flow of the resolution was used,” the memorandum stated.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- Tax Assessor Sam Croom will report on the annual settlement of taxes for fiscal year 2019-20. He also will seek an order of tax collection for the new 2020-21 fiscal year.
- Solid Waste and Recycling Director John Demary will report on efforts to negotiate a new construction and demolition waste disposal and transportation contracts.
- Elliott will update the commissioners on staff’s investigation of either joining or developing a human relations commission; the redesign of the county website and a proposal for conducting quasi-judicial hearings.
- There also will be an update on efforts to provide better social distancing at the Leroy James Farmers Market.
A proposal to remove craft and artisan vendors from the market so food vendors could have more space was met with protests. The artisans were allowed to remain but there is a limit on how many customers are allowed in at any given time.
- Elliott also will update the commissioners on whether the Pitt Area Transit System vehicles can be used to transport voters.
- Pitt County Public Information Director Michael Emory is offering to provide commissioners with county-owned laptops, tablets or smartphones to improve their participation in virtual board meetings.
Emory emailed commissioners with the offer on July 23.
“It’s become apparent that meeting virtually will continue for the foreseeable future,” Emory write. “In an effort to help standardize the quality and consistency of our presentation, and provide an easier user experience for you, we are offering some new options specifically for Commissioner use.”
Since the commissioners began holding virtual meetings using Zoom, the board has struggled to begin meetings on time and some commissioners have opted to call in instead of using video conferencing. There also have been instances where commissioners have experienced buffering during the meetings, making it difficult for others to hear them and for them to hear others. There also has been at least one instance where a commissioner was disconnected from a meeting because of problems with their internet provider.