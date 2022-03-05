Following one group’s demand that Pitt County Schools include parents in book selection, the superintendent has said the district already provides for their involvement but acknowledged that the policy is not being followed.
Speaking on behalf of Pitt County Parents for Responsible Education, Taylor Keith told the Board of Education on Feb. 7 that it needs to develop a committee that includes parents, along with teachers and media specialists, to review books purchased for schools.
Two weeks later, Superintendent Ethan Lenker told that board that existing Pitt County Schools’ policy indicates parents are to be part of media advisory committees responsible for selecting school supplementary materials.
“The selection of instructional materials, it’s been, obviously, a topic in Pitt County,” Lenker said on Feb. 21. “I’ve been reading through the policy (3200). This is one that I think that we just need to revisit because I know it’s not followed to the level it needs to be.”
According to the policy, titled “Selection of Instructional Materials,” decisions on supplementary materials, such as novels or poems outside of the textbook, are made primarily at the school level. The process is to involve a school media advisory committee appointed by the principal that includes the principal or principal’s designated representative, the media coordinator and the technology facilitator, along with parents and teachers or other instructional staff members from various grades and subject areas. For middle and high schools, students also are to be involved.
When asked how many schools in the district currently have a school media advisory committee that includes parents and students, a district spokesman said that information is not available. He said the superintendent is scheduled to discuss school media advisory committees with principals next week.
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said last month that such committees need to represent a range of views.
“I think it will solve a lot of issues if the principals put the committees together properly and include a broad spectrum on the committee,” he said. “Then I think that keeps certain books out of the system to start with. The issue, to me, is if you don’t have that book in the system, you won’t have to deal with it at a later date when you’ve got parent concerns.”
District 4 representative Don Rhodes said schools should be aware of books that have been the subject of challenges.
“There’s a banned book list out there,” he said. “Before we order a book, I’d be looking at that list and saying, ‘If this is going to be a problem, we may not want to order it.’”
District 6 representative Worth Forbes said he expects that parents will continue to come to the board with objections to books.
“That book that was brought at our last meeting, I think that just got under the radar somehow and got in our system,” he said. “To me, a book like that, there’s no place for that type of book in our schools.” Forbes was referring to Stephen Chbosky’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” which Keith read from during a public comment portion of last month’s meeting.
Last fall, Keith challenged Sharon M. Draper’s “Forged by Fire” and “Darkness Before Dawn,” saying that sexually explicit content and profanity in the books was not suitable for middle school readers. The school board responded to Keith’s complaints in January, voting in a special-called meeting to require schools to notify parents about books their children are assigned to read in class.
Keith also spoke to the board about the prevalence of profanity in “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely. The district responded in February by saying the book can now only be assigned as class reading for high school students, and the purchase of additional copies of the book for school media centers or classroom reading has been prohibited.
Earlier this week, Keith emailed the superintendent and members of the Board of Education to ask the board to include book selection on its March agenda. Keith provided a copy of the email to The Daily Reflector.
Board of Education Chairman James E. Tripp Jr. told the newspaper that the topic is not scheduled to be included in the March 7 agenda.
Keith’s email provided excerpts from Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” which he called “the most disgusting one I have found so far but we dozens more titles that we are researching.” The excerpts describe the rape of a child and include repetition of a racial slur.
“I strongly suggest a review of books in the PCS collection,” Keith wrote. “A simple Google search of books being challenged and then a Kindle word search would be the VERY LEAST that PCS should be doing. … Do I really need to keep reading these publicly to get this board to seriously look at what books have been purchased in our county?”
In an earlier statement, Forbes said many school districts are starting to see challenges that are similar to what Pitt County Schools is experiencing.
“I’m seeing it all over the country,” he said. “But I think it will also go a long way if we can involve parents in some way in this. That would help.”