About 60 people filled the front hallway of D.H. Conley High School on Saturday to dedicate the school’s office in honor of one of its most cherished employees.

Pearl Frizzell worked there from the day the school opened its doors in 1971 until her death in 2019. Saturday’s ceremony took place on what would have been her 86th birthday.


