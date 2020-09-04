Pitt County Schools students will spend Mondays at home until just before Thanksgiving under a plan approved Friday by the Board of Education.
The board, by 7-2 vote, added nine remote learning days to this year’s school calendar, replacing days originally scheduled for on-campus instruction.
Labor Day, which is Monday, is a holiday for students and staff. Districtwide remote learning Mondays will begin Sept. 14 and continue through Nov. 16, except for Oct. 12, which is a teacher workday for students.
More details will be posted later.