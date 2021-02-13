Pitt County Schools reported 28 new on-campus cases of COVID-19 from Feb. 5-11, down from last week’s high of 39.
A total of 97 active cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and students both on and off of campus, with 840 quarantines for the combined groups. These numbers were based on real-time data as of 5 p.m. Friday. This compares with 111 active cases and 1,034 quarantines last week.
From Feb. 5-11, nine staff members and 19 students on campus tested positive for the virus. There were 173 staff or student-related quarantines (28 staff, 145 students), the district reported on its weekly COVID-19 update.
The weekly report indicates that 19 schools experienced on-campus cases, down from 23 schools last week. Of those schools, 14 reported a single case. Eastern Elementary School reported four cases, including one noted as having occurred during the previous reporting period, Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
The largest number of quarantines among on-campus staff and students was reported at Bethel School, which had 29 quarantined.
When staff and students on and off campus are taken into account, seven schools reported no active cases, and 14 others reported one active case. D.H. Conley High School reported eight active cases. Ayden-Grifton, Creekside, Farmville Central, J.H. Rose and W.H. Robinson schools reported five or more cases.
All 38 schools in the district reported quarantines when considering both on and off-campus students. Friday’s real-time data showed 53 students and staff members were quarantined at Lakeforest Elementary School, with 10 schools reporting 30 or more quarantines.
Real-time data depends on self-reporting from virtual students and staff.
The weekly dashboard can be viewed at www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6430. Real-time data can be viewed at http://bit.ly/PCSCovidCurrent.