Pitt County Schools reported 39 new on-campus cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4 when it updated its weekly tracking data Friday afternoon, matching the largest single-week total of the school year.
Thirty-nine cases also were reported the week of Dec. 4-10. Ten on-campus cases were reported Jan. 22-28.
A total of 111 active cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and students both on and off campus, with 1,034 quarantines for the combined groups. These numbers were based on real-time data as of 6 p.m. Friday.
From Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 17 staff members and 22 students on campus tested positive for the virus. There were 159 staff or student-related quarantines (43 staff, 116 students), the district reported Friday on its weekly COVID-19 update.
The weekly report indicates that 23 schools reported on-campus cases during the four days students were on campus. (Mondays are virtual learning days for all students.) Of those schools, 15 reported a single case. Stokes and W.H. Robinson schools reported four cases each.
Two of the total on-campus cases were noted as having occurred during the previous reporting period, Jan. 22-28.
The largest number of quarantines among on-campus staff and students was reported at Ayden-Grifton High School, which had 28 quarantined.
When staff and students on and off campus are taken into account, only four schools — Bethel, Eastern, E.B. Aycock and Pactolus — reported no active cases. Farmville Central reported 13 active cases. Chicod, D.H. Conley, Sadie Saulter and W.H. Robinson reported five or more cases.
All 38 schools in the district reported quarantines when considering both on and off-campus students. Friday’s real-time data showed 63 students and staff members were quarantined at Lakeforest Elementary School, with seven schools reporting 40 or more quarantines.
Real-time data depends on self-reporting from virtual students and staff.
The weekly dashboard can be viewed at www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6430. Real-time data can be viewed at http://bit.ly/PCSCovidCurrent.