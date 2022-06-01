Pitt County Schools increased security last week following a massacre in Texas that was the second deadliest elementary school shooting in the nation’s history.
But many of the district’s efforts to improve school safety date back a decade or more. In response to a 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, which resulted in the deaths of 20 students and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Pitt County Schools established a Safety and Security Task Force to look at local needs and evaluate practices.
Each of the more than one dozen priorities established by the task force, which included school officials and representatives of local law enforcement, has been accomplished, a school spokesman said.
“The safety and welfare of our students and staff is and will always remain a top priority at Pitt County Schools,” Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson said in a statement.
The top priority outlined by the task force, which began work prior to Johnson’s tenure with the system, was a safety assessment to identify specific needs of individual schools. Since 2013, officials said, each campus in the district has been evaluated by district security staff as well as local law enforcement and an independent risk-management firm.
Other task force priorities that have been achieved include exterior and interior cameras, monitors in school offices; security for entries and exits and panic devices that silently alert law enforcement when activated. A $1 million effort to install secure corridors throughout the district was completed in 2019, providing campuses with locking exterior doors, cameras at front doors and visitor check-in systems to prevent outsiders from gaining unauthorized access to school buildings.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in the 2017–18 school year, 95 percent of public schools reported that they controlled access to school buildings by locking or monitoring doors during school hours. Other safety and security measures reported by public schools included the use of security cameras to monitor the school (83 percent) and a requirement that faculty and staff wear badges or picture IDs (70 percent).
Identification tags for all employees, along with student ID badges for middle and high school students, were among a dozen recommendations beyond the task force list of priorities. Three-fourths of those recommendations, including staff monitoring of exits and doorways, GPS and cameras on buses and continued lock-down training, have been addressed.
In November 2021, the Board of Education voted to spend nearly $150,000 to replace cameras at its six traditional public high schools. The high-resolution equipment features the same kinds of cameras used by East Carolina University, the city and the Greenville Police Department, with software that is programmed to recognize certain activities and automatically alert staff. The board also has approved upgrades for bus camera systems.
Beyond physical security upgrades, the district has increased the number of school resource officers it employs, which stood at 16 when the task force was launched. A 2018 grant allowed the district to add SROs, bringing the number of officers to 26.
“Through our own security department and relationships with our local law enforcement partners, PCS continuously monitors, evaluates and updates the safety and security measures at each one of our campuses,” Johnson said. “Our position is to always be in a state of preparedness, not a reactionary one waiting for the next tragic event to happen.”
Greenville Police Department Chief Deputy Ted Sauls, who served on the 2013 Safety and Security Task Force, said rapid deployment training recommended in the report is something that the city’s police department began following the deadly shootings at Colorado’s Columbine High School in 1999. The department has continued such training for more than two decades, sometimes in conjunction with officers from ECU, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement throughout the region.
The training, which has also taken officers into businesses and churches to prepare for a real-life active shooter event, has been held in several schools throughout the county, as well as on the ECU campus. Sauls said the scenario-based training is designed to help officers practice how they will respond before a crisis situation occurs.
“From our newest officer to our most senior officer we are all responding in the same fashion,” he said. “Knowing what the man or woman with you is going to do is extremely important under stress.
“We do stay on the cutting edge of new practices,” Sauls said. “We make sure that every officer, including myself and the chief are circulated through the training on a regular basis so that we know what is expected.”
The law enforcement response to the May 24 shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has been widely criticized. An investigation continues.