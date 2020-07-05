Fewer than half of parents who responded to a Pitt County Schools survey on coronavirus concerns said they plan to send their child back into the classroom when school resumes for the fall.
About 41 percent of the 4,600 respondents to the Road to Reopening parent survey indicated that they intended for their children to return to their school buildings for face-to-face instruction when the county’s public schools resume Aug. 17, Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said.
Nearly 28 percent said they did not want their children attending school in person and preferred virtual instruction. Almost 14 percent of those responding to the survey said they are not sure.
“Initial results from that indicated there is a population of parents who feel like they want to have some kind of option where their students are learning from home,” Johnson said of the survey, which so far has a response rate of about 20 percent of the school district’s enrollment of 24,000.
“We realize there are some parents that are not comfortable sending their kids to school yet, so we wanted parents to know that they can still choose to stay in enrolled Pitt County Schools and access lessons and access teachers and actually learn from home,” she said. “If in this situation, in this pandemic, if there are parents who just don’t feel comfortable, even if we have in-person instruction available to us, parents also have some choices as well.”
Whether or not North Carolina public school students will be permitted to return to the classroom in the fall remains to be seen. The state last month spelled out options for reopening schools that were closed March 13 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Guidelines issued June 8 by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services outlined three potential scenarios for reopening schools, from Plan A, which requires minimal social distancing to Plan C, which would keep the state’s public school facilities closed and offer remote learning only. Plan B, which includes what is described as moderate social distancing, would limit school buildings and buses to 50 percent capacity.
Pitt County Schools officials said the survey was not intended to suggest that students will be allowed to return to face-to-face instruction if that is what parents prefer. The decision on how schools will be reopened is being made by the governor, according to recommendations from NCDHHS.
Gov. Roy Cooper was to have announced a decision by July 1 on which plan would be implemented based on the state’s COVID-19 metrics. But the governor said at a news conference last week that he was not yet ready to make that announcement.
“Let me be clear: We want our schools open for in-person instruction in August,” Cooper said. “The classroom is the best place for children to learn.
“We’re not issuing a statewide directive today on how schools should open in the fall,” he said at Wednesday’s North Carolina Emergency Management Briefing, “But we will soon. … We want to make sure we get this right.”
Under the guidelines of the NCDHHS “Strong Schools NC Public Health Tool Kit,” school systems are to develop plans for all three scenarios for reopening in anticipation of the directive. Even after the announcement is made, restrictions may be eased or increased later if COVID-19 numbers improve or worsen.
“I think that’s the difficulty for parents and the school system alike is that the plans could shift based on the numbers, the pandemic and the outbreak,” Johnson said. “That’s the difficulty is trying to plan, but that’s also why the state asked us to make three different plans that are robust, so that we could possibly switch back and forth.”
School districts may choose to implement a more restrictive plan but may not choose to implement a less restrictive plan than the one established by the state. This means that even if the state permits schools to return to in-person instruction at full capacity, local school districts could choose to provide for remote learning only or to open at 50 percent capacity.
While Pitt County Schools waits for word from the state on how to proceed, the district has announced that even if students are allowed to return to their classrooms, remote learning options would remain available as an alternative for families.
“What we want everyone to know is all of our parents will have a choice when we enter Plan A or Plan B of having some form of remote instruction if that is your preference,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said in a video statement released by the district last week. “We will have either synchronous or asynchronous learning for any student in any grade as we enter the fall.”
Parents who choose to keep their children at home for learning will have three options for online learning: scheduled, anytime or independent.
For scheduled learning, students will receive online instruction, facilitated by a teacher, at scheduled times each school day, allowing for more structure. The anytime option provides the same instruction model but allows students to access lessons at different times, allowing for more flexibility. For independent online learning, students complete online course modules at their own pace, with teacher support available if needed, similar to what is available through Pitt County Virtual Academy.
Johnson said the online options are somewhat different from the remote learning that schools implemented in the spring. Since then, the General Assembly has established more than a dozen criteria for remote learning, such as ensuring that students with disabilities have equal access to instruction.
In addition to the new guidelines from the state, Johnson said the school district considered feedback from parents in structuring online learning options.
“We realize parents are working and they need more flexible scheduling for that, so we’re trying to accommodate that,” she said. “That was one of the pieces of feedback we got. It’s very difficult to juggle work and schooling at home, so we need something more flexible.”
Johnson said parents who intend for their students to utilize one of the district’s three online learning options need to be be prepared to remain with that option.
“With 24,000 students, we can’t have jumps back and forth to different methods, so parents would have to commit for a period of time,” Johnson said, adding the district has not yet determined whether students could change options after a six or nine-week grading period or if they would need to wait until the end of a semester. “We really want parents to be able to commit to one way they are comfortable with in the beginning.”
Based on feedback from parents, the district has committed to two online learning tools, Seesaw for kindergarten through second grade and Canvas for grades three to 12.
The Road to Reopening parent survey, which is ongoing, also includes questions about transportation, internet access and computer availability. To participate, visit https://bit.ly/PCSParentSurvey2020.