Gov. Roy Cooper has issued an executive order closing all public schools for two weeks and banning gatherings of more than 100 people in the most drastic state measure yet to control the spread of coronavirus.
The governor’s office issued the order about 5 p.m. on Saturday as the number of reported cases of COVID-19 continued to rise. More than 23 had been confirmed in 11 counties by noon and more counties were confirming case as the day progressed, including one case in Nash County, officials there reported.
“We know that it will be difficult on many parents and students,” Cooper said during a news conference. “Our lives have been turned upside down by this pandemic. But we’re going to get through this.”
The closing of all K-12 public schools will begin Monday and last until March 30. Several school districts had already announced closures, including Wake County, which has the state’s largest school system, the Associated Press reported.
Cooper said many parents were keeping their children home from school. He said statewide action was needed.
He said a special state education and health committee was being formed to address child care, student meals and other challenges with the statewide closings.
Pitt County Schools announced officials were holding an emergency meeting today in response to Cooper’s order. They will be sharing additional information as it relates to the length of the closure, staff leave, supplemental learning resources, cleaning efforts during closing, and updates on reopening, according to a statement issued Saturday.
The meeting will take place at 2 p.m. in the Carolina Room, located in the Kathy Taft Center for Excellence and Leadership in Education, 2010 Allen Road, Greenville.
State health officials on Saturday continued to report increasing numbers of coronavirus cases, some groceries modified their hours and area churches curtailed today’s worship services in ongoing efforts to prevent its spread.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources reports at least 23 confirmed or presumptive cases in 11 counties, including Craven, Wayne and Onslow counties. Most of the cases, 11, are in Wake County. Two are in Forsyth. Pitt County was continuing to report there are no cases locally.
Most public services in the Greenville area are still operating, although most recreational and athletics activities are suspended and officials are employing sanitary measures to ensure the health and safety of students and residents.
As of Friday, Pitt County government had no plans to limit or stop services, including Pitt County Transit System services.
“However, everything is extremely fluid right now,” spokesman Mike Emory said.
On Friday, Greenville city officials announced all youth athletics and other recreational events were being canceled and urged people to use the city’s online services to conduct business or to call. Spokesman Brock Letchworth said Greenville officials are scheduled to meeting today to discuss if other actions should take place.
Pitt County Council on Aging Executive Director Rick Zeck said Saturday the senior center will be open Monday.
Sheppard Memorial Library on Saturday began a one-week suspension of all children’s programming. Two area grocery chains also announced they are modifying their 24-hour schedule. Publix reported it will close at 8 p.m. and Harris Teeter at 9 p.m. Both chains say the move will help staff to better clean stores and restock shelves.
Greenville area faith leaders reported they modified plans for today’s worship services with an outlook toward public safety.
“Taking into account the governor’s recommendation of keeping gatherings under a hundred people only, we’re going to move our (11 a.m.) worship online,” said The Rev. Rob Jackson, senior co-pastor at First Presbyterian Church, in a telephone interview Friday afternoon.
The church, which usually holds an additional service at 8:30 a.m., will have only one service today, Jackson said.
“All the worship leaders will still be there (in the sanctuary), we’ll still have all the parts, we’ll still have our music ... it will be a full worship service, but it will all be (delivered) over the internet,” Jackson.
As of Friday there was still a baptism planned for today’s service, and Jackson said that church members would have an opportunity to participate remotely.
First Presbyterian regularly streams its 11 a.m. service on Facebook, but Jackson said on Friday that church leaders were working on ways to transmit the worship service through Zoom, a cloud platform for video and audio conferencing.
“This will include an option to dial in and actually listen to the worship service over the telephone,” Jackson said.
While the decision being made on Friday was about today’s service, Jackson said that church leaders suspect that this is the first of many Sundays where this type of plan will be necessary.
As far as other church activities, Jackson said plans are in place for church officers to meet tonight to discuss those.
First Presbyterian is moving its worship service online to protect the most vulnerable, which includes the elderly, those who have weakened immune systems and those who have had previous pulmonary-related diseases, Jackson said.
“We believe as followers of Jesus that we are called to protect the most vulnerable in the community and this is part of that calling that we minister to them — this time in our absence, rather than in our presence,” Jackson said.
St. James United Methodist Church is another faith community that announced changes.
St. James, which usually has four worship services each Sunday morning, will have only one today and it will be offered online by staff members at 10 a.m., The Rev. Ben Alexander, senior pastor, said in a telephone interview Friday afternoon.
The service will be streamed live through the church’s Facebook page and then uploaded to YouTube and the church website, Alexander said.
“We are doing so not out of fear, but out of love,” he said.
The church wants to protect vulnerable members of the congregation and in the community at large, and the church is also acting out of a concern for not overwhelming the health care system, he said.
At least one church, Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, will be using radio as a way to broadcast its worship service today and next week.
“For the next two Sundays we are inviting everyone to remember that our 10:55 a.m. service is broadcast on WAGO FM — 88.7, 90.9, 91.1 and 91.3. You can also access the radio broadcast via the internet at http://www/gomixradio.org,” according to a statement on the church website.
The service will be conducted by a small group of volunteers.
At least one church has announced the temporary suspension of services until further notice.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has issued a statement to church members worldwide.
“We have several congregations throughout Eastern Carolina that will heed the guidance of church and local leaders and suspend gatherings within the church buildings. We hope our efforts will aid in protecting the most fragile in our congregations and our communities,” said Ceri Steele, regional director of public affairs for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“It will take us all working and sacrificing together to overcome the challenges we may face ahead,” she said.
North Carolina joins more than half a dozen other states in ordering statewide school closings — including Virginia, Maryland, Florida, Illinois and Washington state. Colleges and university around the country have also suspended on-campus instruction, extended spring break, or both.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
The outbreak has caused more than 5,600 deaths out of 149,000 cases worldwide.
East Carolina University and the 15 other North Carolina system schools and many private colleges have asked students to stay off campus if they can and prepare to learn without face-to-face classes later this month.