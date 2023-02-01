The Board of Education is expected next week to OK spending more than $600,000 as part of an effort to help make school library collections more diverse, but one district official acknowledged that some titles could be viewed as divisive.
Pitt County Schools Director of Digital Learning Tim DeCresie, who shared lists that included of tens of thousands of books planned for purchase for the district’s middle and high schools, told the school board last week that he could not guarantee there would be no objections to the books.
“I do understand the climate of this project,” he said, referring to book challenges that the American Library Association reported were at a 20-year high in 2021. “I just want to remind you that there’s no perfect media collection purchase that will make everyone happy.”
The ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 729 challenges to library, school, and university materials and services in 2021. Some 1,597 books were the subject of complaint.
At the local level, parent Taylor Keith filed an objection in 2021 to Ayden Middle School’s requirement that students read Sharon M. Draper’s “Forged by Fire” and “Darkness Before Dawn,” along with “All American Boys” by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely. Keith appealed to the school board after a selection committee upheld a decision by the school that the books were in keeping with a district policy requiring instructional materials be appropriate for students’ maturity levels. Those books are among seven titles challenged in Pitt County Schools in the last decade, the district reported.
Saying that his goal is to avoid having books challenges in the district, school board Chairman Don Rhodes asked if lists of commonly challenged books had been consulted before schools made their purchase requests. DeCresie said such lists had been considered.
“We did our best to try and avoid those titles that have recently been heavily scrutinized,” DeCresie said. “Even though this is the case, I cannot confidently say that there are no titles that that eventually may be challenged.”
A search of vendor lists of books requested at local schools showed three titles from ALA’s Top 10 Most Challenged Books of 2021. According to the ALA, “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas has been challenged nationally over profanity, violence and an anti-police message. “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin was challenged over sexual and LGBTQ content. “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie was challenged over profanity and sexual references.
From July 2021 to June 2022, PEN America’s Index of School Book Bans lists 2,532 instances of individual books being banned, affecting 1,648 unique book titles. Of those, 674 address LGBTQ themes or have protagonists or prominent secondary characters who are LGBTQ; 659 contain protagonists or prominent secondary characters of color; 338 address issues of race and racism; and 357 contain sexual content of varying kinds.
DeCresie, who did not address any specific book selections in his presentation to the board, said a challenge to a book would not necessarily disqualify it from being purchased.
“Harry Potter’s going to be on there,” he said of the popular series by J.K. Rowling, which was No. 9 ALA’s Top 10 Most Challenged Books of 2019. “I don’t have a problem with Harry Potter. Just because it’s on there does not automatically mean you need to remove that title.”
Book challenges were not what landed the new titles on the school board agenda. School board policy (6420) requires that any purchases exceeding $90,000 must be approved by the board.
The books purchases, paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, are part of a $1.9 million, three-year local initiative known as The Big Library Project. Launched in the 2021-22 school year, the project is designed to ensure that students have a chance to see reflections of themselves in the books they read as well as to provide school library collections with up-to-date nonfiction and curriculum-related texts.
DeCresie described to the board how, during the initial year of the project, media coordinators attended professional development courses on diverse and inclusive literature and collection development.
“We are not using these books to try to push any personal or political agenda,” he said. “There are books that patrons will be excited about that are now in their collection that they feel represent them that will make them feel valued and appreciated. There are also books in this collection that patrons will not feel align with their beliefs. … Not every book purchased for that school is for every child in that school.”
Decisions about books requests were made based on reading interest surveys, circulation reports and school demographics, he said. DeCresie added that lists of proposed book purchases, made available online for parents to view, received positive feedback.
“We have one of the strongest policies in the state,” he said. “But there may be a book out there right now that we don’t even know is a ‘problem,’ and it’s not going to be a problem for five years.”
He applauded the board for allowing The Big Library project to move forward.
“I want to say thank you to the leadership and the school board for giving us a project that allows for diversity in our schools, that provides those students what they need, what they want in their media centers,” he said.
During this, the second year of the project, media coordinators are scheduled to spend 65% of their book allotment. A list of proposed purchases for elementary schools is scheduled to be presented later in February.