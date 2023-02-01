The Board of Education is expected next week to OK spending more than $600,000 as part of an effort to help make school library collections more diverse, but one district official acknowledged that some titles could be viewed as divisive.

Pitt County Schools Director of Digital Learning Tim DeCresie, who shared lists that included of tens of thousands of books planned for purchase for the district’s middle and high schools, told the school board last week that he could not guarantee there would be no objections to the books.


