The county’s Board of Education has scheduled a special called meeting today to discuss a change in the way the school district hires substitute teachers.
Pitt County Schools is considering contracting with the company Educational Staffing Services to manage substitutes. The 2021-22 proposed local budget, which the board approved earlier this month, included about $215,000 for outsourcing substitute teaching.
Director of Personnel Glen Buck told the board earlier this spring that even before the current school year, when fewer substitutes have been willing to work due to the coronavirus pandemic, the school district was facing challenges with substitute staffing.
“With substitutes, we’ve always had several dilemmas, especially over the last several years,” he said. “When the Affordable Care Act was passed, it really restricted substitutes to the number of hours they could work. That’s not just bad for the substitute, it’s bad for the classroom.”
Beyond the issue with classroom continuity caused by the 29 hours a week work limit, Buck said school district employees spend considerable time working to secure, process and pay substitutes.
Buck said ESS, which is used by some 450 school districts across the nation, would take over those responsibilities. While substitute teacher pay would remain the same, those teachers could work more hours, get paid weekly and be eligible for insurance and other benefits. In addition, retired teachers could return to work sooner as substitutes.
“There will be no six-month wait anymore because they wouldn’t be working for us,” Buck said. “They will be working for this company.”
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said an advantage to hiring a staffing service is that it keeps teachers from having to give up their classroom planning time to cover for co-workers who are absent.
Pitt County Schools currently fills about 80 percent of its requests for substitutes, but Lenker said that some districts who use a staffing service see 100 percent of their substitute needs filled.
“We want our teachers in the classroom,” he said. “We don’t need our teachers filling in for other teachers, which is what happens.”
The board also has its regularly scheduled planning session on Monday. The agenda includes:
• Discussion of mobile units at C.M. Eppes Middle School while the sixth-grade wing is being repaired.
• A presentation on the district’s summer school plan, including the pay plan for staff.
• Consideration of more than a half dozen software purchases including: Reading Horizons; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: Into Math K-5; Maneuvering the Middle; Studies Weekly; Edgenuity Digital Libraries; All in Learning; and Curriculum Associates: iReady.
The board will meet at noon at the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road. Its regular monthly workshop meeting will follow.