Nearly two weeks after a Farmville Central High School student was arrested on charges of bringing a handgun onto school property, Pitt County Schools is considering increased security measures.

Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the Board of Education on Monday that some principals want metal detectors to use at school entrances, and he expects the district will move to provide them.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.