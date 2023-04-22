In the wake of an accidental shooting on a school bus, Pitt County Schools is looking at both simple and high-tech changes to improve campus security.
See-through backpacks and sophisticated weapons detection systems are among methods being considered by the Board of Education as part of a school safety plan for next year.
“In today’s times and today’s situation that we live in, we’d be remiss if we didn’t put in something like this, very remiss,” District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said in a meeting earlier this week. Because the meeting was a work session, no action was taken.
PCS Security Coordinator John Jenkins told the board that many school districts are requiring clear book bags, to be used in conjunction with weapons detectors, especially for sports events.
“It (a see-through backpack) makes it a whole lot better if they go through a metal detector,” Jenkins said, adding that schools could allow girls’ bags to include a small privacy purse for personal items. “Clear bags make it where there’s no question on what’s inside.”
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in the 2019-20 school year, about 4.4% of public schools nationwide required clear book bags or banned backpacks altogether. For that same year, NCES reported that about 2.7% of all public schools had daily metal detector checks, and 6% reported random metal detector checks.
Across the nation in recent years, a growing number of school districts have begun using weapons detection systems on campus. Several districts throughout the state, including Nash, Johnston, Granville and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County have recently implemented new systems or have plans to do so next school year.
About a dozen weapons detectors are included in Pitt County Schools’ 2023-24 proposed local budget. Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services Debra Baggett told board members last month that the district plans to spend about $440,000 to place two Evolv weapons detectors at each of the county’s traditional public high schools.
Pitt County Schools intends to pay for the detectors with funds designated for school security. But Jenkins said Monday that the price of weapons detectors has increased significantly in the last several months.
The checkpoint systems, designed to allow large numbers of people to pass through quickly, are not only metal detectors but are capable of detecting a wide range of non-metal weapons. Models such as Evolv Express combine sensors with artificial intelligence that can reportedly detect pipe bombs, gun magazines, bullets or other components of weapons.
“The technology that’s out there now is a whole lot different than the metal detectors that we’re used to,” Jenkins said. “These actually are for higher volume of students coming through. They can walk through with backpacks.”
The Evolv system is designed to remain in one location, such as a main entrance of a school. But Jenkins said OPENGATE, another system the district is considering, is more portable and would allow schools to move detectors around to conduct random checks.
Systems being considered have a substantially higher cost than the metal detectors the school district currently owns. PCS Executive Director of Operations Aaron Errickson said OpenGate portable weapons detectors are about $ 17,000 each, more than three times the price of the existing $5,400 metal detectors. Evolv weapons detectors are about $65,000 each over a four-year lease for a single-lane/person unit. Two-lane units are twice as expensive, costing $32,500 a year for each unit.
Board Chairman Don Rhodes asked Jenkins about recommendations for staffing the detectors. This was a concern that Superintendent Ethan Lenker voiced last fall when discussing metal detector use at a Police Community Relations Committee meeting.
Jenkins confirmed that a minimum of two staff members would need to be present when detectors were used so that one could watch a screen for objects identified as suspicious and another could watch for a student who might turn and go in another direction after seeing a detector in use. He said some training would be required for staff members who serve as monitors.
Jenkins expects the presence of the detectors will be a deterrent for students who might have planned to bring a weapon to campus. Some other school systems have reported a reduction in weapons violations since systems were installed.
“Charlotte-Mecklenburg before they installed these, I think the year before, found 30 guns in their school system. That’s because of reporting from students and other anonymous tips,” Jenkins said. “Since they’ve had these, the system there has detected 10 guns. I’d say the system is doing its job.”
A report earlier this month by Education Week said a school district in New York switched back from Evolv to metal detectors and bag scanners at its high schools after AI technology failed to detect a knife that a student used to stab a classmate.
A spokeswoman for Evolv told The Daily Reflector that Evolv Express systems detected more than 90,000 guns and about 80,000 knives in 2022, stopping those weapons from being taken into places where people gather. The system is used in 46 states at locations including Lincoln Center, Six Flags, Gillette Stadium and Dollywood, in addition to about 400 school buildings around the country, she said.
Knives account for the majority of weapons violations reported on Pitt County Schools campuses. This school year, there have been 63 reports of weapons on campus, from August 2022 until March 10. Forty-three of those were knives.
This month’s gun incident, which resulted in a student sustaining minor injuries from being grazed by a bullet, is the second report of firearm on county public schools property this year.
Jenkins told the board that weapons systems could be set to be more sensitive to metals but that also would likely result in the detection of additional objects that are not weapons, including cell phones, keys and computers.
“If you start upping the setting on it, it will pick up everything,” he said. “It will pick up belt buckles.”
District 8 representative Melinda Fagundus said it is important to remember that weapons detectors are only one part of the school district’s system of security.
“This is not going to prevent an active shooter from coming in,” she said.
Panic button technology
Errickson told the board that the school district is evaluating RAVE panic button technology that the state has made available to schools at no cost. The technology is a smartphone mobile app that allows the user to communicate an emergency to 911 with the push of a button while, at the same time, sending an alert to on-site personnel.
Under the current system, two separate calls have to be made, one to 911 emergency and one to the operations center.
Errickson said that because the RAVE system relies on a cellular network to operate, it may not be an ideal system to use in all schools. In remote areas of the county where cell service is less reliable, the district is considering allowing schools to select a different system.
Also at Monday’s meeting, Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls said the police department, which provides school resource officers for public schools within the city, is still seeking one additional SRO.
“We’re still about 22 officers short, roughly,” Sauls said of openings throughout the department. “We beat that down from about 44 over a six-months period, so we are headed in the right direction.”
The number of SROs throughout the school district was increased from 24 to 36 this school year.
Maj. David Bowen said South Central High School has two resources officers and efforts are underway to have a second officer at J.H. Rose. Officers also are working to cover for one SRO who is absent due to a recent surgery to correct an ankle injury he sustained while breaking up a fight at E.B. Aycock Middle School last year.
Bowen said the pool of applicants for SROs, like the number of applicants for law enforcement positions in general, has been shrinking over the past few years. He said the number of law enforcement vacancies outpaces the number of Basic Law Enforcement Training graduates.
“Throughout the country, it’s a struggle to get quality applicants,” he said. “It’s a work in progress, but it always has been.”