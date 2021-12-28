More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to close their doors, COVID-19 continued to test schools in 2021.
Although public schools in Pitt County were able to return to five-day-a-week, in-person instruction from the beginning of the 2021-22 school year in August, the year has been far from normal.
The first part of 2021 included alternating weeks of remote learning until March, when all students were given the option to attend in person. High school graduations were allowed to return to Minges Coliseum in early June, although audience size was limited, from outdoor ceremonies in 2020.
“At the end of June, beginning of July, we thought we were coming back to a ‘normal’ school year,” Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said. “It turned out to be, to be honest, I think harder than last school year, actually a lot harder than last school year just because of the sheer number of quarantines.”
One challenge came in July, when Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina would recommend but not require masks in public schools, leaving the issue for local districts to decide. The Pitt County Board of Education was last school board in North Carolina to decide the issue, which divided boards across the state.
Pitt County Schools’ mask mandate, which continued throughout the first semester, angered some parents who contended that the majority of families surveyed favored making masks optional. The board voted in December to make masks optional for the second semester, which is set for Jan. 5.
Meetings reopen
Following a year and a half in which Board of Education meetings were only available to the public online, attendance reopened in August, with crowds filling the gallery.
Local residents attended school board meetings in larger numbers in 2021. Drawing many of them was a state law requiring that school boards with mask mandates vote each month on whether or not to continue them.
But in addition to masks, speakers addressed numerous issues, including critical race theory and required reading materials that some parents considered objectionable. Unlike board meetings in other parts of the state and nation, which made headlines for turning violent, Pitt County’s were contentious but disruptive.
CRT debate
Like boards across the country, the county’s Board of Education heard from parents and community members opposing Critical Race Theory. Board members were not in agreement on addressing the issue.
Some favored a resolution or policy prohibiting the teaching of CRT and the 1619 Project. But others said taking such a stance would show a lack of trust and confidence in teachers.
CRT is a movement that suggests “the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica. The 1619 Project, according to the York Times Magazine, where it initiated, “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.” Neither is part of the current state standards for social studies or the district’s curriculum.
Members of Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina spoke against the teachings at several school board meetings. Pitt County Association of Educators President Mario Blanchard also spoke on the issue, raising questions about whether prohibiting the teachings would inhibit educators from sharing certain historical facts or stating their views on issues.
C.M. Eppes
C.M. Eppes Middle School, which made headlines after damage from Hurricane Isaias and subsequent storms in 2020, encountered more facilities concerns in 2021. A dozen classrooms in a section of the school not affected by the storms had to be closed due to structural deficiencies discovered in the spring.
After spending part of the 2020-21 academic year attending class across the street at Immanuel Baptist Church, some students began the 2021-22 school year in modular units. In addition to closed classrooms, the kitchen, locker rooms and hallways around the gymnasium cannot be used until repairs are completed.
Due to supply-chain issues and increased costs of materials, the cost to complete the structural repairs is around $10.5 million, nearly twice as much as the school district originally anticipated. Pitt County Schools Director of Facilities Aaron Errickson said that work should begin in January.
One bright spot in the year was Eppes being selected as one of three schools in North Carolina to receive $100,000 in state-of-the-art fitness equipment from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils. The DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center was dedicated in October.
Pay increases
School employees reaped some financial benefits in 2021, with additional money coming to them from both the district and state levels.
The Pitt County Board of Education voted unanimously in December to give the school district’s employees a $1,000 “COVID supplement,” the second that Pitt County Schools workers have received this year. The $4.4 million to fund the bonuses and related benefits came from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds. School nutrition services employees received an additional retention bonus.
Workers also received a similar bonus from the state, which offered $1,000 to all employees, with an additional $500 for those with salaries of less than $75,000.
In addition, the state budget provided an average pay increase of 2.5 % for teachers and instructional staff for 2021-22 and 2022-23.
The state budget also includes a 2.5% increase to the principal salary schedule and a bonus of $1,800 for all state-funded principals. Increases for assistant principals follow the teacher salary schedule.
Non-certified and central office staff also saw a pay increase, getting the higher of either a 2.5% pay raise or a minimum salary of $13 per hour. Those employees are due to see a second 2.5% increase by July 1, 2022, bringing the minimum salary to $15 per hour.
School meals
In March, a year after making its first lunches for students shut out of school due to COVID-19, Pitt County Schools marked the 2 millionth meal served during the pandemic.
The district began serving lunches curbside on March 16, 2020, the first day of school closures. At its peak, the school district served as many as 17,000 meals a day.
But even after students returned to the classroom for instruction, School Nutrition Services workers faced numerous challenges brought on by the pandemic.
In October, School Nutrition Services Director Gretchen Wilson reported that supply chain disruptions and worker shortages had become a recipe for trouble for cafeterias scrambling to feed thousands of students a day.
The district saw price increases in a number of foods, while some items became difficult to find at any price. Foods were not the only hard-to-acquire items. A shortage of plastic flatware prompted cafeterias to remove cereal from the breakfast menu and to serve one or two lunches a week that do not require utensils.
Test scores
Most Pitt County Schools students taking standardized state exams in reading, math and science in the 2021-21 year failed them.
In the district, 42.7% of students scored at or above grade level, compared with a grade level proficiency rate of 57% in 2018-2019.
Statewide, 45.4% of K-12 students passed the exams for the 2020-21 school year, according to results reported in September by the state Board of Education. Two years ago — the last time testing was required — nearly 59% of North Carolina’s K-12 students passed state exams.
State education leaders cautioned against making year-over-year comparisons with the tests taken during a school year marked by limited in-person instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Education Department did not require states to test students in the 2019-20 school year but required it this past year to assess pandemic learning loss.
Summer school
About 15 percent of the county’s public schools students spent part of their summer in the classroom during Pitt County Schools’ largest summer school on record.
“This was a huge undertaking,” Lisa Tate, director of elementary education, said.
Nearly 3,800 students attended classes at more than two dozen sites in June and July. Some students had not attended classes on campus since March 2020.
About 43% of summer school students in kindergarten through eighth grade and 37% of high schoolers had been full-time virtual students during the 2020-21 school year, Tate said.
About a quarter the district’s kindergarten through eighth-grade students were eligible for 30 days of in-person summer instruction under a state law designed to help combat learning loss from days missed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tate and Director of Secondary Education Monica Jacobson said 1,800 students were able to move to the next grade level after attending summer school and extended semester, including more than 100 who received their high school diplomas.
COVID-relief funding
Pitt County Schools used about half of the $30 million it received in initial federal COVID-relief funding to address students’ learning loss due to the pandemic.
The district is due to receive nearly $100 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds through 2024.
Additional planned ESSER II expenditures include $2.8 million for educational technology, $2.6 million to improve air quality and $2.1 to address needs of special populations, including exceptional children.
The district plans to spend $415,000 of the initial funding, which expires in September 2023, for mental health services. Another $3.7 million is planned for other eligible activities under the Every Student Succeeds Act. Of that, $527,338 was listed for use in hiring equity co-directors to provide professional development for the district on equity and culturally responsive teaching strategies.
Of the ESSER III funds, which expire in September 2024, the district plans to spend nearly $12 million for summer learning and about $6 million to improve air quality, including upgrading HVAC systems and replacing carpeting with tile flooring. The plan includes an additional $3.725 million for educational technology and $2.1 million for mental health services.
Other planned expenditures under the latest round of federal grant funding include: $2 million to add outdoor classroom spaces and $3.6 million to serve special populations, including low-income students, learners with disabilities, English learners, minorities and students who are homeless or are in foster care.