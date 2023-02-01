A year after crowds turned out for Board of Education meetings to debate what Pitt County Schools students are assigned to read, few people have shown interest in serving on a committee that hears challenges to books.

The school district’s Community Media Advisory Committee has had fewer than a dozen applicants for volunteer positions, attorney Emma J. Hodson told school board members last week. That is despite despite a two-week extension of the application period late last year.


