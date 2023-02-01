A year after crowds turned out for Board of Education meetings to debate what Pitt County Schools students are assigned to read, few people have shown interest in serving on a committee that hears challenges to books.
The school district’s Community Media Advisory Committee has had fewer than a dozen applicants for volunteer positions, attorney Emma J. Hodson told school board members last week. That is despite despite a two-week extension of the application period late last year.
“We have put out the word. We have nine applicants,” Hodson said, adding that there were no applications from the Farmville or North Pitt attendance areas.
Vice chairwoman Amy Cole, who represents District 2, expressed disappointment at the low level of participation, considering the number of people who turned out to talk about book selection last year.
A February 2022 school board meeting that followed weeks of discussions on books drew more than 70 people, some who waited outside for more than an hour for a turn to speak. More than a dozen people addressed book selection, with many questioning whether content being taught was appropriate and some praising the board for avoiding censorship.
The books battle helped to give rise to Pitt County Parents for Responsible Education, which now has more than 400 members.
The discussion stemmed from a complaint from parent Taylor Keith, who in late 2021 challenged assigned reading of Sharon M. Draper’s “Forged by Fire” and “Darkness Before Dawn” at Ayden Middle School. Keith said that sexually explicit content and profanity in the volumes was not suitable for middle school readers. He did not ask that the books be banned from school libraries but advocated for parental consent requirements.
In January 2022, the school board voted in a special-called meeting to require schools to notify parents about books their children are assigned to read in class. The following month, Keith countered on behalf of Pitt County Parents for Responsible Education, saying the school board needed to develop a committee of media specialists, teachers and parents to review book purchases.
In response, the board updated Policy 3210, which addresses parent objections to instructional materials. Changes included the creation of a Community Media Advisory Committee.
“Now when a parent objects to a book or an item in the media collection, the challenge is first heard by the school’s media advisory committee,” Hodson explained. “If they are not satisfied with the decision of the school’s media advisory committee, they can appeal to the Community Media Advisory Committee.”
Hodson said the board could choose one representative each from the current pool of applicants to hear appeals at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Parents on the committee would be assigned according to their children’s grade level, so the parent of an elementary student would not be required to make decisions regarding appropriate content for older students and vice versa.
But District 6 representative Worth Forbes questioned whether enough parents had gotten the message about the committee, considering the limited number of applicants.
District 5 representative Jennifer Hodgson asked if the board should consider reaching out to various local advocacy groups to seek diverse representatives for the committee. But Forbes and District 1 representative Tracy Everette-Lenz said that targeting groups and soliciting applications could leave the board open to criticism.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said the board could consider advertising the committee again to see if more parents would respond.
“At this particular point in time, there is no actual case coming forward, so maybe there’s time,” he said. “It’s not like we have a rush.”
But Hodson said she would like to see the committee in place within a month of any potential challenge.
“In the event there is a challenge, you do wish to be able to respond to it in a timely manner,” she said.
As to why more people who spoke out on book selection in the past have not applied to serve, Hodson suggested that they might be concerned with the amount of time that would be required of volunteers.
“All members are appointed to serve up to a three-year term,” she said. “It could be that they spend an entire three years challenge free. (But) there have been districts in the state that have had 20 book challenges. There is a time commitment here. You are committing to reading a book cover to cover. You are committing to showing up for meetings. … It’s a big commitment.”
Board members agreed to review applications for discussions in February. No date has been set for a committee to be named.