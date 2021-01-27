Pitt County Schools announced it will operate virtually on Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather.
School system staff will report on a two-hour delay, an announcement from the school system said.
The instructional day will operate under the same expectations as virtual Mondays —students and teachers engage, but no new material is taught.
That gives a chance for students to catch up if needed, teachers have the opportunity to make parent contacts, follow up with student needs and meet with colleagues, etc., the system said.
Due to the delay for staff, all curbside and bus delivery meal services will operate one hour after usual delivery or pickup times.
Pitt Community College also announced it would operate on a delay, with classes starting at 10 a.m.
The National Weather Service says snow is likely in the area in the early morning hours until 9 a.m.
The service says 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected in Pitt, Washington and Martin counties.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute, a hazardous weather statement said.
After 9 a.m., skies were expected to be cloudy through mid-morning, with gradual clearing and a high near 38.