As state lawmakers have given local districts the authority to determine how students will come back to the classroom this spring, Pitt County Schools is seeking more flexibility on when students can return to school in the fall.
Getting an earlier start to the school year was among several issues that Superintendent Ethan Lenker presented as part of a legislative update earlier this week as N.C. Sen. Don Davis and state Reps. Brian Farkas, Chris Humphrey and Kandie Smith met with the county Board of Education. Monday’s workshop meeting also included a discussion of pay rates for school employees and how to pay for additional classroom construction.
Class size, construction
Lenker told members of the legislative delegation that Pitt County Schools needs $24 million for additional classroom space required to meet standards of House Bill 90. Signed into law in 2018, the legislation limits the size of public school classes.
For Pitt County to comply, it needs to add more than 50 classrooms across the campuses of half a dozen elementary schools: Creekside, Eastern, Elmhurst, Ridgewood, Wintergreen and W.H. Robinson.
“Reducing class size obviously is a good thing to do, but to do so we’re going to need more classrooms where we are,” Lenker said. “We’re hoping at some point there will be a state bond to help with this.”
Davis said members of the Senate differ on whether to use a bond for school construction needs or to provide for them through the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund, which increases as the state pays off debts. He said he supports both as a means for funding schools’ needs.
“This was something I pushed last session,” Davis said. “Why not do an element of both? If you look at the school construction needs, a bond is not going to cover it by itself anyway. We’re just putting drops in a bucket toward a greater need. We need to be a little more aggressive.”
Pay rates
Davis also has advocated for the state to extend the $15 minimum wage for state government employees to include public schools employees, who were left out when the legislation was approved in 2018.
“They never received the commitment that was made to other state employees,” he said. “There needs to be, in my opinion, a commitment to move forward. The lowest paid state employees in the state of North Carolina are our bus drivers, our custodians, cafeteria workers, teachers assistants and so forth. I just think we can and must do better.”
Pitt County Schools Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett said to do so would increase the county school district’s budget by $2.6 million, including more than $1 million in local funds.
“We just ask that you also keep in mind the side effects that that (wage increase) would have,” Baggett said. “It would help our employees, but it also would impact our budget.
“One of our biggest issues would be child nutrition, I think. Because our labor hours drive our meal costs, we would drive our meal costs up significantly.”
Of the school district’s 3,600 employees, about 800 are paid less than $15 per hour. More than 200 make less than $13 per hour, including custodians, bus monitors and school nutrition workers.
Smith said the coronavirus pandemic has helped to call attention to the importance of these workers.
“This (pay increase) is something we have been battling for the last session because it (unequal pay) did not make sense,” she said. “These individuals work very hard, and they’ve been sacrificing since COVID. … People are the biggest capital we have, and we should take care of them.”
School board District 7 representative Caroline Doherty agreed.
“It seems like the state of North Carolina values the population groups differently,” she said. “Why in the world would it be any less important to have qualified bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians that serve children versus older kids who are in community college? ... The way it is now implies that K-12 kids are valued less.”
Lenker said the fact that other state workers are paid more than those at public schools makes it hard to hire and keep qualified workers. He said pay is an obstacle that makes it difficult for schools to fill numerous positions, including social workers and psychologists. (Senate Bill 382, filed in 2019, was an attempt to increase pay for school psychologists.)
“Recruiting school psychologist has almost become an impossible task,” Lenker said, adding that Pitt County Schools is fortunate to employ 18.
He said the school district has a similar problem with pay for social workers.
“We’re not paying them what they can make and what they’re worth because the private sector pays them so much more,” Lenker said.
One issue, he said, is that social workers employed by public schools no longer receive a pay increase for having a master’s degree. Teachers also no longer have a financial incentive for obtaining a higher degree, which Kristi Rhone, assistant superintendent of human resources, said is having a long-term effect on education.
Farkas said there are conversations among legislators about finding ways to restore master’s degree pay incentives for teachers.
“I think it’s a foot in the door to getting back where we need to be,” he said.
Calendar flexibility
Farkas, Humphrey and Smith are primary sponsors of House Bill 106, which would allow Pitt County Schools to have additional flexibility in adopting its school calendar. Current state law requires public schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and to end no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
Lenker said the state gives charter schools far more liberty than public schools receive in terms of creating a school calendar.
“This is the law when it comes to charter schools with their calendar — one sentence,” he said, pointing to a document displayed on screen as part of his presentation. “The law for public schools and their calendars is three pages.”
One of the primary issues with a late-August start date, Lenker said, is that it interferes with students who want to take college courses while still in high school.
“It truly hurts high school students,” he said. “If the idea is about academics and instruction, this calendar does not do that in the second semester.
“The opportunity that second semester to take classes is challenging because the college starts two weeks before, sometimes three weeks before our first semester ends.”
Lenker said the majority of Pitt County educators favor ending the fall academic semester by the Christmas break. But he said the state’s required school-start date makes that difficult because it creates an imbalance between the number of instructional days in the fall and spring semesters.
Allowing the district to begin classes one or two weeks earlier would help correct that, Lenker said, adding that other districts have made similar requests to be allowed to adjust local calendars rather than follow a state-mandated start date.
“When you look at the word LEA, the L stands for local (Local Education Agency),” he said. “That’s what we want.”
Davis said the local delegation favors school calendar flexibility but has not been able to focus much attention on that issue during the pandemic.
“We haven’t really jumped into the conversations about the next school year,” he said. “As you know, we’ve been spending this last month or so on this current school year.”
Summer school
House Bill 82 pertains to summer school programming, something Lenker said the district has already been making plans to address to help make up for the time students have missed due to COVID-19.
“We are worried about what we’re going to have to do to recruit teachers to work on this,” he said, adding that the district is considering a plan that would allow educators to alternate weeks of teaching in the face-to-face program.
“I like that part where it says in-person instruction; that’s the good part,” Lenker said. “Some kids have been sitting out for a year now. We need to get them back in a school.”
Senate Bill 220, which was signed into law March 11, requires districts to provide families with a choice of in-person or virtual instruction in the current semester. Lenker would like to see a different approach before the 2021-22 academic year.
“At some point, whether these kids get to stay virtual has to be up to us,” he said. “Now if they have medical conditions, things like that, obviously, we deal with kids like that now. So that’s not a problem. But these students need to be engaged in a classroom.
“It can’t just be opened up to everybody who wants to be virtual,” Lenker said. “That’s what Senate Bill 220 says: If the want to stay virtual they can stay virtual, and that’s where the rules need to change going into next year.”