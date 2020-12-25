Pitt County Schools has announced winners of the annual Superintendent’s Holiday Card Contest.
Winners were selected in three categories, representing elementary, middle and high school artists.
Northwest Elementary fourth-grader Ta’ John Tyson received honors in the elementary division for his colorful gingerbread house. His art teacher is Blair Nichols.
Grifton School seventh-grader Abigail Morgan was recognized in the middle school division for her pencil drawing of St. Nicholas. Her art teacher is Michael Wells.
D.H. Conley High School freshman Madison Hopkins was named the high school winner for her card, titled “Winter Wonderland,” which shows a Christmas tree topped with a Santa hat. Her art teacher is David Madigan.
Both on-campus and virtual students throughout the district participated, submitting seasonal drawings of everything from Christmas trees to cactus and Santa to snow leopards. Most reflected traditional themes with reindeer, snowmen and elves, but a few included face masks as a timely reminder of the coronavirus pandemic.
Winners were selected by Superintendent Ethan Lenker from a pool of hundreds created by students throughout the district.
Selected designs were featured on Pitt County Schools cards sent across the state this season.