...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as zero.
* WHERE...All of Eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to
hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Power outages after
the strong winds will increase the risk of impacts from the
cold. Damage to pipes will be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Emma Boyd of Chicod School won in the elementary division.
Kim Grizzard
Tysaun Daniels of A.G. Cox won in the middle school division.
Kim Grizzard
Josselyn Monter Estrada of North Pitt High School won in the high school division.
Kim Grizzard
Pitt County Schools Coordinator of Arts Education Russell Knight stands with winning student Tysaun Daniels, A.G. Cox Middle School art teacher Jacqueline Hobbs and schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker, from left.
Kate Kosolapova,PCS Communications
Chicod art teacher Kathryn Bello stands with winning student Emma Boyd, Principal Mike Pollard and Lenker, from left.
Kate Kosolapova,PCS Communications
North Pitt Principal Maurice Harris stands with art teacher Laura Sutton, winning art student Josselyn Monter Estrada, Lenker and Knight, from left.
Scenes of a winter wonderland, frosty fun and a cozy kitten are featured on holiday cards being sent across the state to represent Pitt County Schools.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker has selected three winning designs from hundreds submitted by students for the superintendent’s annual holiday card contest. One winner each is named at the elementary, middle school and high school level.
Fifth-grader Emma Boyd, a student of Kathryn Bello at Chicod School, was chosen as the elementary winner. Emma’s design features a kitten wearing a Santa hat and licking a candy cane. Seventh-grader Tysaun Daniels, a student of Jacqueline Hobbs at A.G. Cox, was selected as the middle school winner. His card depicts a moonlight scene of a snowball fight between two snowmen. Sophomore Josselyn Monter Estrada, a student of Laura Sutton at North Pitt, received the high school honor. Her winning artwork shows a snow globe with a snowman and a Christmas tree inside.
Winning designs are reproduced and then distributed as the school district’s official holiday greeting cards.
Today’s issue of The Daily Reflector also includes a number of submissions for the contest from dozens of schools across the district.