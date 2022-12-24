Scenes of a winter wonderland, frosty fun and a cozy kitten are featured on holiday cards being sent across the state to represent Pitt County Schools.

Superintendent Ethan Lenker has selected three winning designs from hundreds submitted by students for the superintendent’s annual holiday card contest. One winner each is named at the elementary, middle school and high school level.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.