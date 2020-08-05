Pitt County Schools will offer families the option to pay $25 as part of a user agreement that will give them a de facto insurance policy for laptops and devices it distributes to aid with remote learning.
The county Board of Education unanimously approved the measure during its Monday meeting. The fee is meant to help defray the cost of repairing the equipment and serves as an insurance measure for families, who will not be charged for damages until a third instance.
Administrators hope the optional fee will give families a sense that they have a personal investment in caring for the device, media specialist Meredith Hill told the board, resulting in a decrease of loss and damage.
“We want to make sure they take good care of them,” she said. “We want the devices to last a long time. We can’t just replace, replace, replace. ... It is kind of like an in-house insurance fee. It will also help off-set the cost of repairs to families.”
The fee is part of a revised student device agreement approved by the board. Students and families can sign off on the agreement when class resumes on Aug. 17. About 42 percent of students will be participating in full-time online instruction, and the rest will split time between in-person and online instruction under the current plan to reopen schools while the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
Hill said the fee will be used to establish a dedicated fund for device repair and eventually, as the fund grows, allow more devices to be purchased. It will offer families protection if their device is broken, she said.
For example, if someone receives a Chromebook in August then cracks their screen in February they will not be charged the $40 cost to replace the screen. The fee will pay for the use of a school purchased device, school tech support through chat and phone, and repair services.
Hill said families who don’t pay the fee they will be accepting the risk and liability of the full cost of repairs. If the $25 is a hardship to families, they would have the option to pay $5 a month for five months, she said.
Students are welcome to use their own devices but would not receive technology support. The personal device would need to have the ability to access the same platforms teachers are using with school-issued devices, and students would be expected to bring the device to school during face-to-face instruction.
“Families would assume the full risk of bringing that device to school,” she said. “If something happens to it on the way back and forth, it is not covered.”
Students will be expected to learn how to take care of their devices before they are able take them home. They also will be expected to complete Digital Citizenship lessons, which will address topics such as privacy and security, cyberbullying and being respectful online.
“We feel like it is really important that we don’t just give kids a device and say, ‘Here you go, here is the whole world.’ We really (want to) give them some guidance on how to be responsible, safe, respectful digital citizens,” she said.
Board member Melinda Fagundus suggested private individuals and community groups might be willing to sponsor the technology fee for a child or for families with multiple children.
“I don’t want to take away from the responsibility, but for any of us that have three and four children, that is like $100 a year, in addition to your school fees. It is important for these kids to have these devices. We don’t want siblings to have to share devices,” she said.