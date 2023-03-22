PCS Logo

Weapons detectors at high schools and additional cameras on school buses are among increased security measures planned for Pitt County Schools, officials said this week as they asked for state support in keeping schools safe.

The purchase of about a dozen weapons detectors is included in the 2023-24 proposed local budget, Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services Debra Baggett told the Board of Education at a Monday work session meeting.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.