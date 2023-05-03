PCS Logo

The Pitt County Board of Education is taking steps toward regulating employees’ use of online crowdfunding tools so donors can be confident money benefits the school system, officials said.

Members on Monday gave preliminary approval to a new policy that would require school employees to obtain permission before launching any school-related crowdfunding campaign. Policy 7360/8225, which is expected to come up for a final vote in June, also requires the use of district-approved crowdfunding sites for any fundraising campaigns.


