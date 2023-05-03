...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Pitt County Board of Education is taking steps toward regulating employees’ use of online crowdfunding tools so donors can be confident money benefits the school system, officials said.
Members on Monday gave preliminary approval to a new policy that would require school employees to obtain permission before launching any school-related crowdfunding campaign. Policy 7360/8225, which is expected to come up for a final vote in June, also requires the use of district-approved crowdfunding sites for any fundraising campaigns.
“The idea is to get teachers to be mindful about registering for crowdfunding campaigns,” Attorney Emma Hodson, Pitt County Schools counsel, said last month. “The intent is to make it clear if we’re doing this (crowdfunding) we’re doing it on behalf of the school system. The funding is not for personal use.”
Hodson, who presented the proposal to board members at a policy meeting April 17, did not say that the school district had experienced any problems with crowdfunding. But she mentioned that people sometimes view such funding campaigns with skepticism.
Across the nation, some districts have banned crowdfunding altogether, while many have adopted policies regarding the practice of raising funds through online platforms. The policy Pitt County Schools is considering mirrors the North Carolina School Boards’ Association policy.
Pitt County Schools Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett said that the proposal would not prohibit teachers from registering for classroom items on Amazon wish lists, but it would cover participation in Donors Choose requests.
“Go Fund Me, if it goes to the personal bank account, then that’s where the problem is,” she said. “Right now we don’t have a policy. You can’t really address it because you don’t have a policy.”
The proposal would require approved crowdfunding sites direct all donations to the school system. Teachers would be required to have approval from the principal to begin a crowdfunding campaign requesting $500 or less. Requests of more than $500 would require approval of the superintendent, and requests of more than $10,000 would require school board approval.
Without approval, employees engaged in crowdfunding would be prohibited from stating an association with the school district or using a school name, logo, mascot, email address, website or social media site in the fundraising campaign.
“It helps us us monitor what they’re asking for,” Baggett said. “For instance, if it’s a technology request then it aligns with the technology that’s in the building.”
As of May 1, the crowdfunding site Donors Choose listed nearly 30 funding requests from schools throughout Pitt County totaling more than $35,000. Current requests, which range from about $200 to more than $8,000, include various items from tables and chairs to sports equipment and a microphone system.
While a review of Go Fund Me showed fewer campaigns launched by schools in the district, there were a handful of requests for field trips, classroom furniture and science and music funding.
In 2017, following the appearance of South Greenville Elementary School students and teacher Michael Bonner on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” more than 2,500 donors responded a Go Fund Me created by DeGeneres, donating some $95,000 to the school.
Under the proposed policy, after donations obtained through an approved crowdfunding campaign have been utilized, the employee must file a written report with the principal detailing how the donations were used and how students benefited.
The crowdfunding policy is among about two dozen new or revised policies that were presented for a first reading on Monday. Most of the policy changes reflect minor changes recommended by the N.C. School Boards Association.
In other business the board:
Approved a proposed local budget resolution that seeks $51.7 million in county appropriations to help fund pay raises, increasing costs for facilities and enhanced security. The appropriation request represents an increase of 13.7% over last year, when schools received about $45.4 million in county appropriations. The resolution now goes to the county’s Board of Commissioners for approval.
Approved the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to provide bonuses of approximately $1,200 for prekindergarten teachers and occupational and physical therapists. Bonuses, to be paid in June, will match state supplements paid to K-12 teachers and certified instructional support personnel through supplemental state funding for low-wealth counties.
Approved a $180,667 bid from United Restaurant for new serving lines at J.H. Rose High School.
Approved a $208,971 purchase of a Kloud-12 camera bundle system that includes 45 cameras for E.B. Aycock Middle School.