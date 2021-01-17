Pitt County Schools’ new COVID-19 reporting system shows 241 students and staff members had the virus as over the last two weeks. The numbers, for Jan. 2-15, include both in-person and virtual students and staff.
Except for Ayden Middle School, all of the county’s 38 public schools reported at least one case within the two-week period, according to the dashboard rolled out Friday after parents complained they were getting too little information about COVID-19 in schools.
Twenty-eight new “on-campus” cases of the coronavirus were reported from Jan. 8-14, a period in which students were at school for one day. There were 280 quarantines over that seven-day period.
Of 18 schools listed as having on-campus cases, more than half had just one case. Eastern Elementary reported five cases, the highest number of any school in the district, and Ridgewood Elementary experienced the largest number of quarantines, 58. Those two schools announced last weekend that they would be closed for in-person instruction for the week of Jan. 11-15 due to COVID-19.
Students across the district last attended face-to-face classes on Jan. 8. The Board of Education voted on Jan. 11 to immediately move all schools to two weeks of all-virtual instruction.
Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said that the latest numbers do not indicate that the district had more than two dozen on-campus cases in a single day.
“When you look at the 28 cases, nine were reported (initially) Friday (Jan. 8), but over the weekend is when most of them were reported,” she said.
During remote learning last week, staff members continued to report to work on campus. The school district’s weekly report shows 12 cases of COVID-19 among students and 16 cases among staff members on campus. Of 280 quarantines, 239 involved students and 41 involved staff members.
The report lists cases as “on campus” if the infected person was present on a school campus within 48 hours of testing positive or 48 hours of becoming symptomatic before testing positive for COVID-19. Those cases were previously listed as “school-affected” cases.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, an infected person can spread COVID-19 starting from 48 hours before the person has any symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19.
“That’s a health department or Health and Human Services definition, not ours,” Johnson said.
Pitt County Schools made changes in its reporting system last week after several parents at the Jan. 11 school board meeting requested additional details about the COVID-19 dashboard.
Parent Tom Morse, whose wife is a Pitt County Schools teacher, suggested that PCS adopt a more comprehensive reporting system similar to one used in Johnston County.
“Reporting seven (school-affected cases for Jan. 4-7) when many who are in the PCS system know that there are hundreds impacted is not only laughable, but it’s also insulting to them and embarrassing to the community,” he wrote. “You need to make it right.”
Based on recommendations, Johnson said, Pitt County Schools weekly reports added the names of schools with COVID-19 cases, along with the number of active quarantines of on-campus staff and students. In addition, the district began offering COVID-19 trend data with an attendance-area breakdown that includes cases reported among virtual and face-to-face students.
Over a period of 14 days ending Friday, 70 cases had been reported among the six schools in the D.H. Conley attendance area, which had the largest number of cases in the school district. Sixteen cases had been reported among the five schools in the Farmville Central attendance area, the smallest number in the district.
“I certainly accept that the public wants more information,” Johnson said. “We really want to make things accurate.”
According to the school district website, the 14-day general data includes self-reporting from students and staff who are not on campus, which may affect the accuracy of the numbers.
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty said at last week’s board meeting that the level of community spread makes it difficult to determine if the virus has been spread inside the schools or is the result of exposure outside the school.
“This is one of the things that makes it so difficult for the health department, our nurses and pandemic coordinators when community rates are so high,” said Doherty, who serves as chief development and programs officer for Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center. “Effective contact tracing becomes very challenging at best because there are so many potential sources of transmission that any individual may have experienced.”
Doherty said there is evidence that the school system’s protocol for preventing the spread of the virus has been effective. She presented data showing 148 cases of COVID-19 among school staff members while school was in session between August and December, compared with 70 cases between Jan. 2 and Jan. 10. (Staff members were not in school from Dec. 19-Jan. 4.)
“Given the fact that testing is not recommended for at least five days post-exposure, it is very likely that these 70 cases were contracted during the holiday break when staff were not in school,” she said.
Doherty said student cases followed a similar trend, with 351 reported from August through December and 134 reported from Jan. 2-10.
She also said that considering that a more transmissible strain of the virus has emerged, the school district might need to consider the current spacing permitted between elementary school students. Middle and high school students are required to remain 6 feet apart, but the state waived that requirement for elementary schools in October.
“The quarantine rules specify that exposure is less than 6 feet for 15 minutes or more unmasked,” Doherty said, explaining that elementary students are unmasked during their lunch periods, which they spend inside their classrooms, with students about 3 feet apart. “There really is a lack of alignment between the 3-foot spacing in our elementary classrooms and the 6-foot quarantine requirement.”
While five of the 18 schools listed on Friday’s COVID-19 report are elementary schools, those schools account for 40 percent of the quarantines.
Eastern Elementary’s five COVID-19 cases, which the school district said were separate, unrelated cases, were not identified by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday as a cluster. The department defines a cluster in a child care or school setting as a minimum of five positive cases identified “with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.”
The weekly COVID-19 report can be found at www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6430. The 14-day general data can be found at https://bit.ly/PCSCovidCurrent.