Eighty-four students attending Pitt County Schools tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the district reported.
Ninety cases of the virus were reported among students and staff on campus from Sept. 10-16, according to the school systems weekly report. This includes a half dozen cases among staff members.
The total is slightly lower than last week’s total of 100 cases and represents the second consecutive week of decline after a record-high 118 cases.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services listed a cluster at Ayden Elementary School on its weekly report of COVID-19 Ongoing Clusters in Child Care and School Settings. The state report indicated six related cases among students at the school.
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said the district was unaware of the report and does not have data to support a cluster, which is defined as five or more related cases.
“Our records for interrelated cases for Ayden Elementary School do not indicate that that is true,” Johnson said. “So we are contacting officials to investigate why that was reported on the official site.”
As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, a live, real-time dashboard that tracks cases on and off campus showed an increase in the number of active cases of the virus, 361, up from 327 on Sept. 10 and 286 on Sept. 3. The data indicated a slight decline in quarantines, 2,205, down from 2,277 on Sept. 10.
D.H. Conley High School reported the largest number of cases at 30, followed Wintergreen Intermediate with 23, Creekside Elementary with 22 and South Central High and A.G. Cox Middle schools with 21 each. Sixteen schools reported more than 10 cases each.
Among the more than three dozen schools in the district, only Falkland Elementary and Grifton schools reported no cases of COVID.
Quarantines were reported at all schools, with A.G. Cox, Creekside, D.H. Conley, South Central, Wintergreen and J.H. Rose High schools reporting more than 100 quarantines each.
Pitt County Schools has about 3,600 employees and about 23,000 students, nearly all of them on campus.