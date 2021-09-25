Cases of COVID-19 on Pitt County Schools campuses dropped by about 35 percent this week, the third consecutive week of decline after a record-high 118 cases.
Fifty-nine cases of the virus were reported among students and staff on campus from Sept. 17-23, according to the school system’s weekly report. Students accounted for 54 of those cases.
Pitt County Schools listed a cluster, defined as five or more related cases, among athletes at Farmville Middle School. The district is disputing a North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported cluster at Ayden Elementary School, saying the cases occurred in a day-care center rather than the school.
As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, a live, real-time dashboard that tracks cases on- and off- campus showed an decrease in the number of active cases of the virus, 299, down from 361 on Sept. 17. The data also indicated a decline in quarantines, 1,965, down from 2,205 the same time last week.
Farmville Central High School reported the largest number of cases at 22, followed by Chicod at 19 and D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose at 18. Eight schools reported more than 10 cases each.
Among the more than three dozen schools in the district, only Belvoir and Innovation Early College High School reported no cases of COVID.
Quarantines were reported at all schools, with a dozen schools reporting more than 70 quarantines each.
Pitt County Schools has about 3,600 employees and about 23,000 students, nearly all of them on campus.
Called School Board Meeting
The Pitt County Board of Education announced Friday it will hold a special called meeting Wednesday to discuss redrawing the districts from which members are elected.
Members are set to review proposed maps to address the 2020 census-driven realignment of the nine districts, the school system announced.
The meeting will at 9:15 a.m. in the third-floor board room of the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St. The meeting can be viewed at http://go.pittschools.org/livestream1.