Pitt County Schools is reporting slight decreases in the number of new on-campus cases and off-campus cases of COVID-19.
The county’s public school system on Friday reported 10 new on-campus cases of the virus from March 19-25, down from 11 during the last reporting period.
Among staff and students both on and off campus, Pitt County Schools reported a total of 26 active cases of COVID-19, with 426 quarantines for the combined groups.
These numbers were based on real-time data as of 6 p.m. Friday. This compares with 28 active cases and 505 quarantines last week and represents the fourth consecutive week of decline in reported cases.
For the period ending Thursday, two staff members and eight students on campus tested positive for the virus. There were 76 staff or student-related quarantines (11 staff, 65 students). This compares with 63 quarantines for the on-campus population during the last reporting period.
The weekly report indicates that six schools experienced on-campus cases, compared to 10 schools the previous week. Of those schools, Ayden-Grifton, Bethel, D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose reported one case, while South Central reported two and Ridgewood reported four.
When staff and students on and off of campus are taken into account, 22 schools reported no active cases, and three reported no active cases or quarantines. South Central reported three cases. Friday’s real-time data showed seven schools reporting 20 or more quarantines.
Real-time data depends on self-reporting from virtual students and staff.
The weekly dashboard can be viewed at www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6430. Real-time data can be viewed at http://bit.ly/PCSCovidCurrent.