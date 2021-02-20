Pitt County Schools reported 14 new on-campus cases of COVID-19 from Feb. 12-18, half the number of cases reported the previous week.
A total of 71 active cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and students both on and off of campus, with 903 quarantines for the combined groups. These numbers were based on real-time data as of 6 p.m. Friday. This compares with 97 active cases and 840 quarantines last week.
From Feb. 12-18, five staff members and nine students on campus tested positive for the virus. There were 176 staff or student-related quarantines (14 staff, 162 students), the district reported on its weekly COVID-19 update.
The weekly report indicates that 11 schools experienced on-campus cases, compared to 19 schools last week. Of those schools, eight reported a single case.
The largest number of quarantines among on-campus staff and students was reported at Belvoir School, which had 63 quarantined.
When staff and students on and off of campus are taken into account, 12 schools reported no active cases, and nine others reported one active case. South Central High School reported eight active cases.
All 38 schools in the district reported quarantines when considering both on and off-campus students. Friday’s real-time data showed nine schools reporting 30 or more quarantines.
Real-time data depends on self-reporting from virtual students and staff.
The weekly dashboard can be viewed at www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6430. Real-time data can be viewed at http://bit.ly/PCSCovidCurrent.