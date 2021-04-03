Pitt County Schools on Friday reported two new cases of COVID-19 on campus, the lowest number since classes resumed last August.
From March 26-April 1, no staff members on campus tested positive for the virus. One student case each was reported at Ayden Elementary and Wintergreen Intermediate schools.
The news comes as students began spring break on Friday. Classes resume on April 13, and when they more do, students will be attending more often as high schools and middle schools will no longer alternate in person groups on a weekly basis. Elementary students already were permitted to attend Tuesday-Friday.
Students will still have to option to attend remotely due to the pandemic. Mondays will continue to be remote-learning days for all students to help teacher manage the additional duties.
Friday's report said there were 16 quarantines (one staff member and 15 students) among those on-campus. This compares with 10 cases and 76 quarantines for the on-campus population during the previous reporting period.
Among staff and students both on and off campus, Pitt County Schools reported a total of 16 active cases of COVID-19, with 376 quarantines for the combined groups.
These numbers were based on real-time data as of 6 p.m. Friday. This compares with 26 active cases and 426 quarantines last week and represents the fifth consecutive week of decline in reported cases.
When staff and students on and off of campus are taken into account, 10 of the district’s 38 schools reported active cases. Two reported no active cases or quarantines. Friday’s real-time data showed three schools reporting 20 or more quarantines.
Real-time data depends on self-reporting from virtual students and staff.
The weekly dashboard can be viewed at www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6430. Real-time data can be viewed at http://bit.ly/PCSCovidCurrent.