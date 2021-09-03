A weekly report released Friday showed that COVID-19 cases rose sharply in Pitt County Schools while ECU reported eight more virus clusters at residence halls and five more people died in Pitt County.
The school district’s weekly summary said 118 cases of the virus were reported among students and staff on campus from Aug. 27-Sept. 2. This includes 108 cases among students and 10 among staff members.
The total is nearly three times the number reported during the first four days of classes, when the district had a record high of 38 student cases in addition to four cases among staff members.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, a live, real-time dashboard that tracks cases on and off campus indicated 1,921 quarantines, up from 824 at the same time last week. The dashboard also showed an increase in the number of active cases of the virus, 287, up from 205 on Aug. 27.
For the second consecutive week, D.H. Conley High School reported the largest number of COVID cases, 30, followed by South Central High School with 21 cases. Seven other schools, Ayden Elementary, A.G. Cox, Chicod, Eastern, Lakeforest, North Pitt and Wintergreen Intermediate, all reported more than 10 cases each.
Among the more than three dozen schools in the district, only Stokes, Wellcome Middle and Innovation Early College High School reported no cases of COVID.
Quarantines were reported at all schools, with four, Ayden Elementary, A.G. Cox, D.H. Conley and South Central, reporting 100 or more quarantines each.
Pitt County Schools has about 3,600 employees and about 23,700 students, nearly all of them on campus.
According to the district, an on-campus case represents a person who was on a school campus within 48 hours of testing positive or developing symptoms before testing positive.
Five more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Pitt County since Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. A check of the DHHS dashboard on Friday showed the number at 119, up from 114 earlier this week.
At least 17 people have died since July 12, according to the dashboard. Local deaths were reported routinely between June 12, 2020, and May 5. None were reported between May 5 and July 12. Vidant Health continued to report a high hospitalization rate on Friday, with 168 COVID patients in its facilities.
East Carolina University on Friday announce it had identified eight more clusters of COVID-19 cases at residence halls. The report came two days after two different clusters were identified.
A “cluster” is defined by DHHS as a minimum of five cases with illness onset or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiological link between cases, ECU reported.
Students in the clusters have been identified and ECU said it is working closely with the Pitt County Health Department to conduct contact tracing. Students in the cluster and those in close contact with them are under quarantine. A total of 73 students were quarantined on campus Friday, ECU reported, and 418 were quarantined off campus.
Affected dorms include Scott Residence Hall (10 cases), Legacy Residence Hall (five cases), Tyler Residence Hall (six cases), Jones Residence Hall (six cases), Fletcher Residence Hall (eight cases), Greene Residence Hall (six cases), White Residence Hall (nine cases), Umstead Residence Hall (seven cases), Clement Residence Hall (eight cases) and Garrett Residence Hall (six cases).
The university reported earlier this week that 59 percent of students who live in dormitories are vaccinated, while 46 percent of students who attend class on campus are vaccinated.
As of Friday about 51 percent of Pitt County’s total population had received at least one vaccination dose; about 46 percent of the local population was fully vaccinated, DHHS reported.
State and local officials say low vaccination rates and the more contagious and virulent delta strain of the virus have been responsible for the surge in cases. Masks, distancing and hand-washing help prevent infected people from spreading the virus.
At least one organization has altered plans for a community event due to spread of the virus.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain announced Thursday that its 2021 Ultimate Pre-Game Party fundraiser scheduled for Friday will be an online auction.
“Everything we do is to protect the health, safety, and well-being of the youth and families throughout our Eastern North Carolina communities,” said Kimberly Boyd, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain President & CEO. “This difficult decision comes at a time when collectively we have overcome so much adversity and were looking forward to coming together for a night of fun and fellowship.”