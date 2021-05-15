Pitt County Schools on Friday reported 23 new on-campus cases of COVID-19, a slight decline from the last reporting period.
From May 7-13, students at 14 schools across the district tested positive for the virus, and there were 178 quarantines. This compares with 31 on-campus cases and 160 quarantines during the previous reporting period.
North Pitt High School reported five cases and Grifton school reported three. Northwest, Wahl-Coates and Wellcome Middle reported two cases each. A.G. Cox, C.M. Eppes, Creekside, D.H. Conley, Eastern, Farmville Central, Farmville Middle, J.H. Rose and Ridgewood reported one case each. The report indicated there were no clusters, defined as five or more related cases.
When staff and students on and off of campus are taken into account, the district reported a total of 77 active cases of COVID-19, with 584 quarantines for the combined groups.
These numbers, based on real-time data as of 5 p.m. Friday, showed no increase over last week.
Among staff and students both on and off campus, 28 of the district’s 38 schools reported active cases. Eight cases were reported among students or staff at North Pitt, seven cases were reported at E.B. Aycock Middle School and six at D.H. Conley and Pactolus.
Friday’s real-time data showed quarantines among students or staff at every school in the district. Two schools reported 40 or more quarantines.
Real-time data depends on self-reporting from virtual students and staff.
The weekly dashboard can be viewed at www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6430. Real-time data can be viewed at http://bit.ly/PCSCovidCurrent.