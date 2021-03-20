In a week when the county’s Board of Education voted to allow students to return to classrooms with decreased social distancing, Pitt County Schools reported a slight increase in the number of new on-campus cases of COVID-19.
The county’s public school system on Friday reported 11 new on-campus cases of the virus from March 12-18, up from nine during the last reporting period.
The change in distancing requirements for middle school and high school students is scheduled to begin April 13, following spring break. Masks and other safety requirements prescribed by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will continue.
Among staff and students both on and off campus, Pitt County Schools reported a total of 28 active cases of COVID-19, with 505 quarantines for the combined groups. These numbers were based on real-time data as of 5 p.m. Friday. This compares with 32 active cases and 507 quarantines last week and represents the third consecutive week of decline in reported cases.
For the period ending Thursday, three staff members and eight students on campus tested positive for the virus. There were 63 staff or student-related quarantines (eight staff, 55 students). This compares with 31 quarantines for the on-campus population during the last reporting period.
The weekly report indicates that 10 schools experienced on-campus cases, compared to eight schools the previous week. Of those schools, all reported one case except for Bethel School, which reported two cases.
When staff and students on and off of campus are taken into account, 21 schools reported no active cases, and three reported no active cases or quarantines. Ridgewood Elementary School reported four cases. Friday’s real-time data showed seven schools reporting 20 or more quarantines.
Real-time data depends on self-reporting from virtual students and staff.
The weekly dashboard can be viewed at www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6430. Real-time data can be viewed at http://bit.ly/PCSCovidCurrent.