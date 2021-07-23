Pitt County Schools is asking parents to weigh in on whether or not masks should be required in the new school year.
A survey was sent to parents on Friday ahead of a July 28 Board of Education meeting scheduled to discuss the state’s new COVID-19 guidance for public schools.
The mask survey asks people to choose whether they prefer that masks be a matter of choice or be required for all students and staff in kindergarten through eighth grade and for high school students and staff who have not received vaccines.
Noon Tuesday is the deadline to complete the survey, which is posted in English and Spanish on the school district website, pitt.k12.nc.us.
The school board has scheduled a special-called meeting for 8:15 a.m. Wednesday to take up the issue and discuss other changes in state health guidance. Not open to the public to attend, the meeting will be available for viewing at http://go.pittschools.org/livestream1.
Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen announced on July 21 that the updated StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit emphasizes continued masking. But the new guidance, set to take effect July 30, stops short of a mask mandate.
“The toolkit says schools with students in kindergarten through eighth grade should require all children and staff to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status,” according to a statement from the governor’s office. “Schools with students in ninth through 12th grades should ensure that anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated, including students, wear a mask indoors.”
Masks are currently required for students and staff participating in PCS summer learning sessions, which continue through July 29.
The traditional school year for the district’s 23,000 students is scheduled to begin on Aug. 23. The two PCS early college high schools are scheduled to begin classes on Aug. 5.
The updated toolkit says schools should encourage staff and families to be immunized and suggests that schools could consider partnering with state or local health departments to serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites.
Earlier this week, Pitt County Schools sent a vaccine clinic interest form to parents of middle school and high school students. The survey is designed to gauge interest from families in a vaccination clinic for ages 12 to 18 to receive the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.
Johnson said if 50 or more parents express interest in having their students participate, PCS would organize an event with the county’s Health Department.
The form notes that COVID vaccinations are not a requirement for school attendance and that participation in a clinic is voluntary.