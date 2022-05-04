Pitt County Schools is asking the county for more money to cover higher costs of salaries and facilities operations next year.
The Pitt County Board of Education on Monday approved a local operating budget that seeks $47 million in county appropriations, an increase of 9% over last year. That follows a 4.3% increase in the 2021-22 year, and, if approved, would be the largest increase in county allocation since 2016. County appropriations make up 94.6% of the district’s operating budget revenue.
The county’s Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider the schools’ request at a budget workshop meeting today.
Nearly all of the $4 million in additional funding requests are based on fixed-cost increases. Of that, $1.4 million is to cover a 2.5% pay increase.
Pitt County Schools Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett told school board members last week that more than $500,000 was needed to give classified staff, including bus drivers, school nutrition workers and office staff, a 2.5% pay increase or $15 per hour minimum wage. An additional $368,000 is needed to fund a 2.5% increase in local certified salaries. Some 7.3% of the school district’s 3,400 employees are locally funded.
The district also faces increased costs for benefits. “Our retirement rate (cost) is going up about 5 percent,” Baggett said. “Health insurance will be up. We also had an increase in Social Security (costs).”
An even larger portion of the fixed-cost increases, $1.9 million, is for facilities. Facility operations account for about 27% of the local budget.
“That’s the way the budget process within in the state of North Carolina is designed is that the county does support facilities and maintenance,” Baggett said. “As you can see, construction repairs and electrical site repairs, that’s just increased astronomically.”
In addition to an estimated 38% increase in vehicle fuel costs, the school district is projecting significant increases in the costs of roof repairs, janitorial supplies and roads and ground maintenance.
The schools’ budget proposal includes about $700,000 in new money requests to increase local teacher supplements from 6.5% to 7%. The supplement was increased last year from 6% to 6.5%.
An additional $1 million in capital appropriations would be used for items such as classroom furniture, playground equipment security cameras and fire alarm upgrades, along with recurring expenses including painting and vehicle maintenance.
The local operating budget represents a small percentage of the school district’s overall budget, which for 2021-22 totaled $447 million.
“That’s very inflated because of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) and the COVID funding that we have received,” Baggett said.
State funding makes up about 40% of the total schools budget, with federal accounting for about 28%.
In other business Monday, the board:
- Approved a $750 bonus for the county’s prekindergarten teachers and occupational and physical therapists that was created to provide for educators left out of an earlier state supplement. Pending approval by the Department of Public Instruction, the school district will use $53,530 in ESSER funding to offer 43 prekindergarten teachers and 11 occupational and physical therapists the same bonus their colleagues received.
- Voted to accept matching state funds to provide an additional sign-on bonus for new hires. Under the plan, K-12 teachers and certified instructional support personnel the district hired during the 2021-22 school year are eligible for matching bonuses of $650 or $1,000. To receive the state bonuses, eligible staff members would have had to join Pitt County Schools no later than Oct. 1, 2021, and continue to be employed as of April 30.
- Agreed to spend about $700,000 in ESSER funds for iPad and Chromebook carts and computer touchscreen view boards.