Instruction for Pitt County Schools students should end May 22, and the first day of school for the upcoming year has been moved up to Aug. 17, according to school administrators.
Most students this year also will have the option take a pass or withdraw grade or end the year with the grade they had before in-person instruction ended in March, the officials told the Board of Education during an update on the instructional efforts since measures to control coronavirus interrupted the school year.
The N.C. General Assembly directed school districts to revise their 2020-21 calendars to add five remote instruction days and five face-to-face instruction days, Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the board during their virtual meeting on Monday.
The added days will require school to start five days earlier, Aug. 17 as opposed to Aug. 24. This will allow for a “jump-start” to the new school year, Lenker said.
“Where we have staff development days built into the calendar, teachers most likely will need to have already prepared for (remote learning days) and students would either take home a packet or log-on from home to do a virtual lesson. There may not be actual teacher-engagement that day,” he said.
Lenker told board members he would be discussing with staff how they will implement the additional days and would report back to the board soon, possibly in a called work session.
He also reported on a $231.6 million COVID-19 relief bill that lawmakers approved to help school systems defray costs incurred during the crisis. The bill designates $75 million for child nutrition; $70 million for summer learning; $56.6 million for remote learning, including devices and other support; $15 million for exceptional learning; $10 million for student health; and $4.5 million for cybersecurity.
“We have not received any money yet and we haven’t received any guidance on how that will be divided out,” Lenker said.
The Department of Public Instruction’s recently released guidelines for end-of-the-year grading and student promotion are geared to avoid penalizing students as a result of the virus, said Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent of educational programs and services.
“They want to validate the efforts of the students and all those supporting remote learning — while addressing the issues of equity and excellence,” he said.
Lassiter recommended that remote learning end Friday, May 22, to give teachers time to follow through on work required by the DPI guidelines that advise no student receive a failing grade.
Students’ grades, as of March 13, will serve as the minimum grade students will receive, Lassiter said. Students in K-5 will not receive a final grade at all, said Lassiter.
“Teachers will provide year-end written feedback for students’ families, based on their learning this school year,” he said.
Academic and social/emotional feedback from teachers will be placed in students’ records and used to help transition students into the new school year. The feedback also will be sent to parents and given to teachers in the fall to help them understand students’ needs.
“We think it is important for parents to see (from the schools’ perspective) the social/emotional needs their child may have,” said Lassiter.
Teachers will begin working on feedback after the Memorial Day Holiday on Tuesday, May 26, he said. The feedback, along with report cards, will then be mailed to students’ homes.
Middle school students will receive either a “pass” or a “withdraw” grade, Lassiter said. Feedback for middle schoolers also will be put in students’ records and given to parents and sent to next year’s teachers.
“Receiving a withdraw does not mean the student has failed the course, nor does it imply there is a grade-retention for a middle school student,” Lassiter said. “It simply means there is a lack of evidence that they have mastered the content and the standards.”
For high schoolers, students in grades 9-11 and non-graduating seniors will have the opportunity to choose how the final grade of each course they are currently enrolled in will appear on their transcript.
Under the first option, students can choose to report the highest grade representing their learning as of March 13, or as improved through remote learning. With this option, students receive course credit and the numeric grade and quality points for each course —which will be used to calculate GPA.
The second option is to choose to “pass” or “withdraw” grades. Students choosing to pass would receive course credit. Students choosing to withdraw, would not receive course credit. Either way, choosing to pass or withdraw will not affect students’ GPA.
The advantage of choosing to withdraw from a course allows students to retake a course through credit recovery or repeating a course, Lassiter said. Each high school course (students usually take four) can be classified pass or withdraw individually.
“It is totally up to the student, parent and teacher, and ultimately the principal,” he said. “We want to do what is best for our students.”
Teacher feedback will also be mailed to high school students’ homes along with report cards.
For parents worried if their student will be promoted, Lassiter said student promotion/retention will remain the decision of the school principal and staff, but a student will not be retained unless problems were documented well before remote learning began.
“Schools will primarily focus on retention cases that were already well underway prior to March 13 for reasons other than the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic issues,” he said.
“If a student was failing, there needs to be documentation of conversations with parents and documentation that interventions were in place — otherwise that student would not need to be recommended for retention,” he said. Though, ultimately it is up to the principals.
Lassiter said he is recommending remote learning end May 22 because that is traditionally when end-of-grade testing would conclude, he said.
Beginning May 26, teachers would begin documentation and contacting parents.
“This would give teachers 12 days to close out the school year, fulfill DPI’s grading requirements and contact parents,” he said.
“We want to give students as much time as possible to improve their grades by submitting assignments by remote learning,” he added.
“We are still working through this,” Lassiter told board members. “The recommendations from DPI are much like a skeleton and we are having to add some meat to the bones, so to speak,” he said.
“We will have to have some kind of documentation from the teacher that students [made a decision about their grade] with consultation with a parent,” he said. “We don’t want to leave this to just the students — there are times we are not able to get in contact with the parents.”