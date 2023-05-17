Pitt County Schools expects to begin the next school year with more than two dozen new weapons detectors on campuses.
In a special called meeting Monday, the Board of Education voted unanimously to spend about $450,000 to purchase 25 OpenGate weapons detectors. A spokesman said the school district anticipates the detectors will arrive in a few weeks, in time to have them in place before the start of the new school year in August.
Pitt County Schools will join a growing number of school districts that have begun using weapons detection systems on campus. Several districts across the state, including Nash, Johnston, Granville and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, have recently implemented new systems or have plans to do so next school year.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, in the 2019-20 school year, about 2.7% of all public schools had daily metal detector checks and 6% reported random metal detector checks.
At a cost of about $17,000 each, OpenGate portable detectors are more than three times the cost of the metal detectors the school district currently owns.
School officials said in March that the district planned to spend about $440,000 to place two Evolv weapons detectors at each of the county’s traditional public high schools. But Security Coordinator John Jenkins told the board last month that other systems were being considered. He said OpenGate is more portable and would allow schools to move detectors around to conduct random checks.
The OpenGate system, designed to allow large numbers of people to pass through quickly, does not require people to put their bags or other carrying items into a separate weapons detection system.
“The technology that’s out there now is a whole lot different than the metal detectors that we’re used to,” Jenkins said last month. “These actually are for a higher volume of students coming through. They can walk through with backpacks.”
The school district announced April 28 that it had begun on-campus testing of different systems and that testing was expected to continue throughout the remainder of the academic year.
PCC trustees
Also Monday, the school board voted 7-0 to appoint former Pitt County Schools principal Charlie Langley to the Pitt Community College Board of Trustees. District 2 representative Amy Cole did not vote because she is employed by PCC. Langley would replace Dr. Peter J. Kragel, whose term is scheduled to expire June 30.
Langley’s appointment, for a four-year term from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2027, could be the last one the school board makes to the community college board. Senate Bill 692 proposes to eliminate appointments made by the state’s governor and local boards of education to community college boards. Under the bill, which was passed in the Senate earlier this month and is awaiting approval by the House, trustees would be appointed by the General Assembly and county boards of commissioners only.
Other school system appointees include former business owner Lindsey Griffin, whose term is set to expire in 2024, and former NACCO Materials Handling Group Plant Manager Don Mills and former Wilson County Schools Assistant Superintendent Patti Sanders-Smith, whose terms expire in 2025. According to the proposed legislation, community college trustees serving as of the effective date of the bill would complete the remainder of their terms.
Also at the special-called meeting, the board:
Approved a notice to proceed with HVAC renovations at Ayden-Grifton and Farmville Central high schools. The board last month approved contracting with Allred Mechanical for the projects, which are $4.1 million and $4.2 million, respectively. The projects will be paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.
Voted to expand the Moye Annex lease beginning in September 2023. The eight-year lease would increase the space the school district has leased since 2018 at 1054 Moye Blvd. from about 10,000 square feet to 18,000 square feet. The district will pay $19,500 a month for the space, which currently houses social workers, psychologists and federal programs. Plans call for moving data analysis personnel to the site, along with adding meeting space. The adjusted base rent is scheduled to increase by 1% every two years.