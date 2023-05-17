Pitt County Schools expects to begin the next school year with more than two dozen new weapons detectors on campuses.

In a special called meeting Monday, the Board of Education voted unanimously to spend about $450,000 to purchase 25 OpenGate weapons detectors. A spokesman said the school district anticipates the detectors will arrive in a few weeks, in time to have them in place before the start of the new school year in August.


