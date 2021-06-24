Due to COVID-19’s impact on operations, the county’s public school district is projecting $2.5 million in savings, money which will be used to fund capital needs, officials said.
Pitt County Schools Chief Finance Officer Debra Baggett told the Board of Education at a workshop meeting Monday that for fiscal year 2020-21, the district spent less than anticipated on areas including transportation, athletics, substitute costs and professional development.
Much of the savings was attributed to COVID-19’s effects on school activities and would not be expected during a traditional school year, she said.
At a special called meeting on Wednesday, the board approved an amended budget of nearly $426 million.
“This is quite an increase from previous amendments, and most of this is due to the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) money we are receiving due to COVID,” Baggett said. The district has up to three years to spend nearly $100 million in ESSER funding.
The budget amendment includes transferring $2.5 million to fund projects including modular units and repairs at C.M. Eppes Middle School.
An Eppes classroom wing built in 1955 received roof damage from Hurricane Isaias and subsequent storms in August 2020. While those repairs are scheduled to be completed before students return to school in August, structural deficiencies discovered this spring in a 1968 wing of the building could keep that section closed throughout the next school year.
Ten modular classrooms are being installed this summer to accommodate students displaced by the new construction project.
Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson said the district is awaiting bids from prospective contractors.
“We are in a really gray area about what the cost is going to be to get this repair done,” he said. “We have seen our prices increase for other projects that we’ve done from eight months ago to now almost triple, so we’re not exactly sure where we’re going to fall.”
Aaron Errickson, director of facilities for Pitt County Schools, said drastic shifts in the price of materials are having an effect on a number of projects.
“The market is pretty volatile right now in terms of commodity costs,” he said. “We’ve seen on some modular projects that we’re doing the cost of copper has gone up on the electrical side and down on the plumbing and vice versa.”
Errickson said that while building contractors traditionally agree to honor price quotes for 90 days, the district is receiving requests from contractors that want to limit that time frame to as little as 72 hours, due to fluctuating costs.
“Of course, we said no,” Errickson said. “But we negotiated that with them and they’ve agreed to hold their prices for 14 days only.”
The school board, which is not scheduled to meet in July, may need a special called meeting to approve a contract for repairs at Eppes, Johnson said.
Eppes is not the only campus closed to students this summer for repairs. A project continues at A.G. Cox Middle School, where a two-story classroom wing is being constructed and other areas are being renovated.
Twenty-five of about three dozen school sites in the county are open this summer for more than 3,000 students who are attending summer school. Some sites are hosting more than one school so that roofing and other repairs can be made on other campuses.
The county has provided an additional $2.4 million for schools’ roofing needs, but Johnson said the district is encountering some delays on those projects.
“One of the things that we’re running into, like with everything else, is materials,” he said, explaining that the district has been told to expect delays of 100 days to six months on some materials.
In addition to roof work at J.H. Rose and Farmville Central High Schools, Grifton, Belvoir and Wintergreen Intermediate are slated for new roofing.