Following the second consecutive week of decline in the number of cases of COVID-19 on campus but with thousands quarantined due to the virus, the county’s public school system plans to make COVID testing available to staff.
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the Board of Education on Monday that the district plans to work with MAKO Medical to make optional testing available to school employees. The company is one of two medical testing vendors selected by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to provide COVID-19 testing services in the state’s public schools.
“Instead of having to run to Vidant to get in a line or call the local doctor to get in a line, because they’re swamped too, we could actually have this done in-house,” Lenker said. “That’s just a way to help our staff get back to work a little quicker.”
According to figures the district reported Friday, 90 cases of the virus were reported among students and staff on campus from Sept. 10-16. This includes a half-dozen cases among staff members. The total is slightly lower than last week’s total of 100 cases and represents the second consecutive week of decline after a record-high 118 cases.
“We may have plateaued, leveled off,” Lenker said. “It may be coming down a little bit, hopefully.”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services listed a cluster at Ayden Elementary School on its weekly report of COVID-19 Ongoing Clusters in Child Care and School Settings. The state report indicated six related cases among students at the school.
But Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said the district was unaware of the report and does not have data to support a cluster, which is defined as five or more related cases.
“Our records for interrelated cases for Ayden Elementary School do not indicate that that is true,” Johnson said. “So we are contacting officials to investigate why that was reported on the official site.”
As of 6 p.m. Monday, a live, real-time dashboard that tracks cases on and off campus showed a slight increase in the number of active cases of the virus, 330, up from 327 on Sept. 10 and 286 on Sept. 3. The data indicated a decline in quarantines, 2,153, down from 2,277 as of Sept. 10.
D.H. Conley High School reported the largest number of cases at 24, followed Farmville Central with 20, and South Central High and Wintergreen Intermediate with 19 cases each.
As early as this week, Pitt County Schools plans to alter its weekly dashboard, which includes on-campus cases only, to list the number of cases recorded at each school. Lenker said the district plans to discontinue the practice of calling families to report school cases, and will instead include the information in the weekly district summary. Families will still receive phone calls if their students are believed to have been exposed to COVID-19.
“We’re not trying to hide anything,” Lenker said. “We’re trying to alleviate a little bit of pressure on the people at the (school) level.”
He also said offering a COVID-19 test option on campus should provide relief for staff members.
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty said an on-campus testing option would be helpful for students as well.
“I’m hearing from parents how hard it is,” she said. “They’re pulled out of class and then the parents had to go get that kid tested. It’s taking them half a day or longer. They don’t have five hours to wait in line.”
Lenker said if the staff testing option is successful, the district could work to expand it to make it available for students.