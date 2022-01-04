The Board of Education voted 6-2 Monday to reinstate a mask requirement for students and staff inside Pitt County Schools. The decision, which takes effect today, effectively overturns a vote in December that ended the mask mandate at the conclusion of the fall semester.
The vote followed a recommendation from Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail, who said the county is seeing a virus positive rate of about 20 percent, the highest it has experienced in the course of the pandemic.
“We expect this to be a short but intense wave of COVID-19, and we need to get to the back side of this,” he said.
Silvernail, who joined the meeting via Zoom, recommended that the board reinstate the mask mandate through at least the end of January, although the board did not specify how long it would remain in effect.
Wednesday, the first day of the spring semester, was to have marked the beginning of a new mask-optional policy for the district. School board members voted unanimously last month to end the mask requirement in December.
One parent, speaking against the mask mandate, said Monday’s vote was no surprise.
“It absolutely throws nobody for a loop that has been here before,” said Chris Tomlin of Farmville. “We know this was the game plan all along. For somebody to tell me on this board in September that masks were going to go away in December only to turn back around and reinstate them in January is an absolute yo-yo that y’all are putting these children through.”
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said that the board did not vote last month with the intention of reversing course in January.
“I understand why it might seem like we left here in December knowing that we were going to come back and do this,” she said. “I can’t convince you otherwise, but I’m going to tell you that’s absolutely not the case.”
District 6 representative Worth Forbes and District 9 representative Benjie Forrest, who pushed in December for an immediate end to the mandate, opposed the return to requiring masks.
“We’ve got the omicron variant, but there’s going to be another variant eventually that’s going to come up again,” Forbes said. “There’s going to be another spike, so what are we going to be doing? We’re going to be right back putting masks on kids again to where we’re never going to get back to a normal society.”
Parent April Peaden criticized the school district for inconsistency, saying that while masking is enforced in the classroom, the requirement is ignored at indoor sports events.
“Does COVID not matter or get spread at a basketball game?” she said, stating her opposition to the mandate. “At basketball games, there were clearly lots of people not wearing masks.”
Parent Garrett Taylor thanked the board for its stance and called criticisms of many board members ridiculous.
“I trust the doctors before I trust anybody else that has not stepped foot in a medical school,” he said. “I’m going to take every effort to make sure my kids are safe.”
Silvernail said that without a mask mandate, larger numbers of students would be required to quarantine at home. He said he was concerned about what effect this could have on working parents, especially those in the health care system which is struggling to keep up with a surge in COVID cases.
Silvernail said that in his earlier advice to the board, he had recommended not lifting the mask mandate until after the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday because early January is generally a peak time for flu and other respiratory illnesses. He said that by the end of January or early February the district should be safe making masks optional.
“The goal posts keep moving on my end as well,” he said. “Last December we were told if we got a vaccine and we got people vaccinated that all of this would be behind us, and the vaccines were less effective than we thought. So the goal posts have moved, and I apologize for that.
“There’s a lot we don’t know about COVID and a lot we’re still learning about COVID.”