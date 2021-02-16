More than 2,000 Pitt County Schools employees could begin getting COVID-19 vaccines as early as next week, but school officials said Monday that they do not know how many vaccines will be made available and when.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Feb. 10 that educators and school and child care support personnel will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning Feb. 24, before other essential workers become eligible on March 10. But a Feb. 12 letter to county officials from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said some vaccine providers may not be ready next week to open to this third group if there is still high demand from senior adults, long-term care staff and residents and health care workers.
“While staff in child care settings and PreK-12 schools will be eligible starting February 24th, that does not guarantee they will get an appointment or get vaccinated between February 24th and March 10th because of very limited supply,” she wrote.
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the Board of Education on Monday that the district is working with the county Health Department and Vidant Medical Center to determine when school system employees can expect to receive vaccines.
“Lots of questions I know, but unfortunately not a lot of answers yet,” he said. “… I’ve talked to several superintendents who have said their health departments are saying there’s no chance they’ll even get an opportunity until April or May. Some school systems are done with everybody.”
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said in an interview that a survey of the district’s 3,600 employees showed that about 2,300 were interested in receiving the vaccine. She said some employees, including some who are 65 and older and those who are health care workers, already have their vaccines, which are not mandatory for all school employees.
The ideal situation for schools, Lenker said, would be to have employees receive their first vaccine on the same Friday and then follow up with the second vaccine three or four weeks later.
“We’re waiting to see if that is a possibility,” he said. “… What we’re hearing from the superintendents in the northeast, if their entire staff is done, it can be anywhere between 20 to 25 percent of the staff calls in sick the next day after second shot.”
If all employees cannot be vaccinated the same day, Lenker said, the school district will have to prioritize which workers would receive their first, looking at such factors as age and employees who work at multiple schools or schools with more students. He hopes to get all employees scheduled for vaccinations before March 10.
“After that, it’s just going to be hard,” he said. “We’ll be in competition with everybody.”
The state’s next group to be eligible for vaccines is estimated at 240,000 people. It includes: college and university employees, police officers, firefighters and other emergency personnel, public transit workers, restaurant workers, mail carriers, court employees, social workers, farmers, grocery and manufacturing workers and elected officials.
Johnson told school board members that 344 on-campus cases of COVID-19 have been reported since in-person classes resumed in August. Following spikes after Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, she said the infection rate in schools is now trending downward.
The district reported 28 new on-campus cases of COVID-19 from Feb. 5-11, down from the previous week’s high of 39.
As of 5 p.m. on Feb. 12, a total of 97 active cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and students both on and off of campus, with 840 quarantines for the combined groups. This compares with 111 active cases and 1,034 quarantines reported Feb. 5. By 6 p.m. Monday, the number of active cases had dropped to 78, with 750 quarantines.
Karen Harrington, director of student services, reported that school nurses have seen 3,193 students and 963 employees since the semester began last month. Of those, 361 students and 167 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. There were 2,842 negative cases among students and 796 among employees. Among those seen, 837 students and 107 faculty members were not tested for the virus.
“This is just second semester so you can see that our nurses and our COVID contact and principals continue to be very busy tracking cases,” Harrington said.
Although she said tracking and processing COVID-19 cases has become somewhat routine, school nurses are now fielding different questions about such situations as a second exposure more than 90 days after a positive test or an exposure after one round of the vaccine. She said the school district is in the process of hiring nurse extenders to help with the work load but may also consider hiring additional school nurses at least temporarily.
“Last week I was really starting to feel COVID fatigue set in in our families,” she said, explaining that some parents are expressing frustration with protocols. “We just can’t stop.
“It’s my plea that people, despite feeling COVID fatigue, continue to follow the guidelines,” she said.