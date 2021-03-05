FARMVILLE — Even a pandemic couldn’t stop a red-hot Farmville tradition.
Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 served more than 100 gallons of chili drive-through style on Saturday during the annual Feast of the East chili sale.
The event, which serves as the organization’s only fundraiser, was adjusted due to COVID-19.
Typically the feast features approximately 25 teams of cooks gather at Farmville’s National Guard Armory to compete for bragging rights for serving up the best chili.
Those attending the cook-off are able to sample chili offerings throughout the competition and the event culminates with an award ceremony.
“Because of COVID, we didn’t feel we could get into the armory and be safe. It wasn’t the right thing to do,” said Troop 25 Scoutmaster James Swafford.
Determined to continue the fundraiser, the Scouts elected for a drive-through option where customers would receive a pint of the troop’s famous chili along with their choice of cobbler — both of which are longstanding favorites of the Farmville community.
“We figured we could do that and be safe and have a good fundraiser,” Swafford said.
To prepare for the event, Troop 25 offered tickets to the chili sale in advance. As the number of tickets sold grew, so did the gallons of prepared chili.
“We started out with 60 gallons, which is 480 pints. We quickly realized that would not be enough,” Swafford said.
The final tally was 100 gallons of chili, he said, which surprised everyone involved.
“We were really unsure,” Swafford said. “We questioned whether we should have the fundraiser at all and how successful it would be because of COVID and doing a drive-through. We have been overwhelmed by the support.
“The Farmville community has always shown their support for the troop. We’re thankful.”
That support ended up setting a new standard.
“We beat last year’s record,” Assistant Scoutmaster Robert Allard said of the amount of cobbler made.
Allard was one of the original creators of the Feast of the East, which started in 2008. Over the last 13 years, Allard has made the cobblers for the event.
Last year, the Troop prepared 79 cobblers. This year, they prepared 92 desserts in apple, peach, blueberry and cherry flavors.
“We look forward to this day every year,” Allard said.
The Feast of the East is “extremely important,” Swafford said.
“Without this fundraiser the cost of the programs goes up. It allows us to offset the cost of our program and provide financial assistance for summer camp,” he said. “We want to minimize it as much as we can.”
Funds raised provide for programs the Scouts participate in each year and cover the purchase and repairs of equipment.
The fundraiser also allows for Scouts to work with the community.
“It’s an opportunity for our guys to come out and put some work in and have a presence in the community,” Swafford said. “Having a presence in the community has value itself. I think there is value in the community seeing these boys work.”
Adapting to COVID-19 and its challenges has been an ongoing theme in the troop since the pandemic began, he said.
“Being able to adapt and overcome has been a theme all year. We haven’t ignored COIVD. We treated it seriously but at the same time we continued on,” Swafford said.
Though different from other years, the Scouts were still grateful to hold the fundraiser.
“It’s different but it works,” said Life Scout Edward Spruill, 16, of Farmville.
Life Scout Connor Gambill, 16, of Farmville added, “It’s quick. There’s no tasting, just our chili. But people are getting what they want and getting it faster.”