Authorities concluded a search of wreckage off of North Carolina's coast on Wednesday and were working to identify a number of bodies believed to be on board a plane that crashed with eight people on board.
The Carteret County Sheriff's Office reported the search ended after divers recovered all bodies found in the fuselage of the single-engine Pilatus-PC-12/47. The wreckage was located in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday about 3 miles from shore and in about 55 feet of water.
One body was located earlier near the original crash site. Authorities have identified two of the bodies will return the remains to their families, a news release said. The others were being transported to East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine for further examination and identification.
The plane was piloted by Ernest “Teen” Rawls, 67, of Greenville, when it crashed about 2 p.m. Sunday en route from a Hyde County hunting trip to Carteret County. Rawls' son Jeffrey Rawls, 28, of Greenville also was onboard.
The Rawls' church, Reimage of Greenville, released a statement on behalf of the family on Wednesday offering prayers and asking for privacy.
"We do not grieve as those who do not have hope, but our trust and hope remains in God, and we look to him as we walk through this tragic loss for the Rawls family and the other families involved," it said.
The family thanked the U.S. Coast Guard, the Carteret County Sheriff's Office and "all the wonderful people who have assisted in the search operation" and extended prayers and condolences to the other families.
The others presumed dead are Carteret County residents: Stephanie McInnis Fulcher, 42, Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, and Jonathan McInnis, 15, all of Sea Level; Noah Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; and Michael Shepard, 15, and Jacob Taylor, 16, both of Atlantic.
Sheriff's officials could not confirm that all of the bodies had been located until positive identification was made by medical examiners.
Searchers also recovered numerous aircraft parts, including the flight data recorder, which will be turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board to help determine the cause of the crash.
According to his LinkedIn profile Teen Rawls was a mechanic, inspector and pilot at Dillon’s Aviation, a Greenville flight school.
According to Kim Hopper, executive director of the Pitt Greenville Airport (PGV), the aircraft had departed from PGV the morning of the crash. He said the craft was based out of PGV.
It would later depart from Hyde County Airport at 1:35 p.m. Sunday and was last seen near Beaufort at 2:01 p.m., according to FlightAware, a flight tracking application.
Charlie Snow, a close friend of the pilot, told the Associated Press that Jeff Rawls was a pilot as well. Snow said the elder Rawls had previously flown for his company, Outer Banks Airlines, and that he and Rawls had also flown together. The elder Rawls was a highly trained and an extremely capable pilot, not to mention a high-level aviation mechanic, said Snow, who is also a pilot.
“If anybody could get out of something, if it was possible to get out of it, he could have done it,” Snow said during a telephone interview. “So it makes me think that whatever happened was catastrophic. But you know, it’s just speculation.”
Snow said he and Ernest Rawls were like brothers and were friends for 20 years.
“I just don’t know many people in the world that I loved better than him,” Snow said. “He was just a great guy, a great pilot, a wonderful man — a fine Christian man.”
Snow said the plane that Rawls was flying was owned by Parks, one of the passengers. Fulcher, another passenger, was Parks’ girlfriend. Snow said the couple had taken the teens to a hunting charity event.
The sheriff said the plane crash and recovery efforts have been “tremendously hard" because the community is so close-knit.
“Half my family's from down here," Buck said. "I know the people involved. And I know some of them very closely.”
The waterfront town of Atlantic has a population of about 500 people. Kendra Lewis, 29, organized a prayer vigil for Tuesday night in the parking lot of a shuttered grocery store.
“We’re just an old fishing community,” she said. “We’re used to banding together and taking care of one another.”
Lewis watched the four boys who were on the plane grow up.
“They’re the definition of Down East people,” she said. “They hunted. They loved each other. They were just a part of the community. We’re all just a big family.”
The teenagers went to East Carteret High School, which has about 600 students, the school system said in a statement.
Following the news of Sunday's crash, school counselors, psychologists and crisis team members arrived at the school, where students have begun “telling each other great stories of beautiful memories,” said Rob Jackson, the county schools' superintendent.
“This is hard for adults,” Jackson said. “Harder still, I think, for teenagers who’ve grown up with their friends who are suddenly taken from them.”
School counselors, psychologists and crisis team members from across the county have focused on being a resource for grieving students.
The counselors will remain as long as additional support is needed, the school system “continues to express its deepest concern, support and sympathy for those involved and affected by this tragic event.”
FlightAware listed a departure for that plane from Hyde County Airport at 1:35 p.m. Sunday. It noted that the plane was last seen near Beaufort, the Carteret County seat, around 2 p.m.
The Coast Guard said it received a report of a possible downed aircraft about 4 miles east of Drum Inlet from a Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point air traffic controller. The air traffic controller reported that the aircraft was behaving erratically on radar, then disappeared from the screen.
The single-engine Pilatus PC-12/47 crashed about 18 miles northeast of Beaufort, according to an email from the Federal Aviation Administration. A preliminary accident notification on the FAA’s website noted that the aircraft “crashed into water under unknown circumstances.”
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.